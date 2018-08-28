APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Name of Applicant: Jonathan Mark Webb Name of Premises: Sailing Barge Melissa Postal Address of Premises: Usually moored at Pinmill, Ipswich, IP9 1JW

This application may be viewed at: Babergh District Council, Endeavour House, 8 Russell Road, Ipswich. www.babergh.gov.uk Proposed licensable activities are : Supply of alcohol, provision of regulated entertainment and late night refreshment Dates between which representation may be made to the Licensing Authority: Start Date: 19 October 2018 Closing Date: 15 November 2018 Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing Team Babergh District Council (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address or by email to: licensing@babergh.gov.uk It is an offence to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000