TOWN AND COUNTRY PLANNING (DEVELOPMENT MANAGEMENT PROCEDURE) (ENGLAND) ORDER 2015

Take notice that application is being made by: Catesby Strategic Land Ltd c/o Strutt & Parker

For planning permission to:

Description of proposed development: Outline planning permission for residential development of up to 65 dwellings including means of access into the site (not internal roads), parking, pedestrian / cycle bridge and associated highway works, with all other matters (relating to appearance, landscaping, scale and layout) reserved.

Local Planning Authority to whom the application is being submitted: Mid Suffolk Council

Local Planning Authority address: Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils, Endeavour House, 8 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2BX

Any owner of the land or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application, should write to the council within 21 days of the date of this notice.

Signatory: Mr William Nichols

Date 26.10.18

Statement of owners’ rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners’ rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or lease.

Statement of agricultural tenants’ rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants’ security of tenure.

`Owner’ means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years.