Recipe: Seville orange, hazelnut and chocolate gluten-free cake

Orange cake by Charlotte Smith Jarvis. Sarah Lucy Brown

Follow Charlotte Smith-Jarvis’ recipe for a bright, sunshiny Seville orange cake

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Apart from music, the smell of food is one of the most strongly nostalgic sensory experiences we can have.

I found that out while making this cake. It was raining outside. A pile of washing was slumped on the dining table. People were moaning on Radio 2 (justifiably) about Trump.

But as soon as I started cooking, the kitchen was washed in the bright, clean sunshiney scent of Seville orange, taking me instantly back to a girly holiday in the city two years ago. If I shut my eyes I could see the winding streets of the old town, with their tiny, decorative plazas filled with orange trees. Ahh.

While it’s only a temporary respite, nothing gives a bit of cheer quite like a slice of cake. And this one is gorgeous. Light, yet rich with chocolate and filled with the deep notes of roasted nuts, and a citrus burst from the orange, friends likened the flavour to orange Smarties. And there’s nothing wrong with that!

Ingredients

1 large Seville orange (about 350g)

6 large eggs

200g hazelnuts in skins

50g cocoa powder

Pinch sea salt

225g unrefined sugar

1tsp baking powder

100g dark chocolate chunks

Topping

150ml double cream

1tbsp caster sugar

2tbsps marmalade

100g dark chocolate, melted

Method

Carefully peel off the thin layer of zest (not the pith) of the orange and reserve. Now place the orange in a large saucepan, cover with water and boil for an hour and a half. While the orange cooks place the hazelnuts on a tray in the oven at 200C for 10 minutes and blitz as finely as you can in a food processor.

After cooking let the orange cool. Slice away the white pith, cut open carefully and remove any pips. Place in a food processor with the reserved peel and eggs. Blitz until smooth.

Pour into a bowl. Fold in the ground nuts, sugar, pinch of salt, cocoa and baking powder. Add the chocolate chunks and stir.

Pour into a lined 23cm loose-bottomed cake tin.

Bake at 190C for about 30 minutes until risen and firm.

Allow to cool.

For the topping mix together the cream, sugar and marmalade and spread over the cooled cake.

Drizzle with the melted chocolate.