Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Record 2.69 million UK new car registrations in 2016 with fifth year of growth

05 January, 2017 - 11:02
Ford Fiesta was the top selling car in the UK for the eighth year running. Picture: Ford

Ford Fiesta was the top selling car in the UK for the eighth year running. Picture: Ford

Ford

New car sales achieved another motoring milestone with another record year in 2016 that saw also 2.7 million registrations but how will they fare in 2017. Motoring editor Andy Russell reports.

Comment
Annual UK new car registrations since 2000. Graphic: Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.Annual UK new car registrations since 2000. Graphic: Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

The UK new car market achieved another record year in 2016, with annual registrations climbing for the fifth year in a row to almost 2.7 million, according to figures published today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The market has experienced uplifts in 10 out of the last 12 months, albeit finishing with a December down slightly by minus 1.1% – with 178,022 new cars registered in the month.

Buyers were attracted by a range of new car models and attractive finance deals, pushing registrations up to 2,692,786 in 2016 – up 2.3% on the previous year and broadly in line with expectations.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “Despite 2016’s political and economic uncertainties, the UK’s new car market delivered another record performance as car makers offered an incredible range of innovative and hi-tech models.”

New car registrations since 2008. Graphic: Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.New car registrations since 2008. Graphic: Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

But he warned that 2017 could be more challenging with a weaker pound pushing up the price of imported goods.

“But, with interest rates still at historic lows and a range of new models arriving in 2017, there are still many reasons for consumers to consider a new car in 2017.

“Looking longer term, the strength of this market will rest on our ability to maintain our current trading relations and, in particular, avoid tariff barriers which could add significantly to the cost of a new car.”

The SMMT is forecasting that new car registrations in 2017 could fall more than five per cent on last year’s record to 2.544 million units. And the 2018 market is forecast to fall a further 1.3% to 2.510 million registrations.

The 10 best-selling cars for December and the whole of 2016. Graphic: Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.The 10 best-selling cars for December and the whole of 2016. Graphic: Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

The UK new car market is one of the most diverse in the world, with some 44 brands offering nearly 400 different model types – and 2017 looks set to be another competitive year with almost 70 new launches already planned over the next 12 months.

Fleets were responsible for most of last year’s growth, with demand growing to a record 1.38 million units. The private market remains at a historically high level, with more than 1.2 million private buyers registering a new car in 2016, although demand did fall over the latter three quarters. The competitive range of affordable finance, particularly attractive personal contract purchase (PCP) deals, is a crucial factor driving private demand as consumers are able to take advantage of low interest rates and flexible payment options.

Diesel and petrol cars continued to be by far the most popular fuel types for consumers with market share at 47.7% and 49% respectively - 1,276,871 diesel cars against 1,283,857 petrol.

However, alternatively-fuelled vehicles (AFVs) experienced a strong uplift in demand, up 22.2% across the year to 88,919 registrations for a 3.3% market share.

New car registrations break down for December and 2016 . Graphic: Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.New car registrations break down for December and 2016 . Graphic: Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

Plug-in hybrids and petrol electric hybrids, in particular, experienced significant growth, with demand up 41.9% and 25.1% respectively. Meanwhile, more than 10,000 motorists chose to go fully electric last year – up 3.3% on 2015.

Fiesta runaway sales winner

The Ford Fiesta supermini was again the best-selling car, for the eighth year running, by a clear margin.

In 2014, the Fiesta also became the UK’s best-selling car of all time, overtaking the Ford Escort.

Here are the top 10 selling cars in the UK last year.

Ford Fiesta 120,525

Vauxhall Corsa 77,110

Ford Focus 70,545

Volkswagen Golf 69,492

Nissan Qashqai 62,682

Vauxhall Astra 60,719

Volkswagen Polo 54,448

MINI 48,328

Mercedes-Benz C-Class 44,184

Audi A3 43,808

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

New primary school and development of 1,250 homes approved by planning teams in Bury St Edmunds

6 minutes ago Chris Shimwell
1,250 homes are planned Rougham Hill in Bury St Edmunds

More than 1,000 homes have been given the green light on the south side of Bury St Edmunds today.

Corrie McKeague’s mother on ITV show This Morning

12 minutes ago Gemma Mitchell
Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, will be on This Morning on January 4 talking about why she believes her son is still alive.

The mother of a RAF serviceman who went missing in Bury St Edmunds in September appeared on a national television show today.

Updated: Man’s lucky escape after car crashes into his home in Honeysuckle Way, Witham

14 minutes ago
Robert Borgman surveys the damage to his home in Honeysuckle Way, Witham. Photo: Archant

A man said it was fortunate he was out of his home after a car ploughed into his living room last night.

Millions needed from developers to tackle Bury St Edmunds traffic

36 minutes ago Mariam Ghaemi
1,250 homes are planned Rougham Hill in Bury St Edmunds

More than £7million could be needed to tackle traffic pinch-points in Bury St Edmunds that will be under pressure due to extra housing, it has emerged.

Man in late teens airlifted to hospital following two vehicle crash near Aldeburgh

41 minutes ago Tom Potter
East Anglian Air Ambulance

A man was flown to hospital by air ambulance following a crash between Aldeburgh and Friston this morning.

Opinion: Commuters need to pay for their ghastly journeys to work, writes Paul Geater

10:00
Liverpool street station at rush hour

I cannot imagine how miserable life must be as a commuter – especially someone travelling four or five times a week to London, writes Paul Geater.

Delight as St Michael’s pre-school in Brantham receives glowing Ofsted report

10:00 Emily Townsend
St Michael's Pre-School , Brantham, celebraiting outstanding ofsted result.

Babies, toddlers and staff at a Suffolk nursery are celebrating today after receiving a glowing Ofsted report.

Most read

Video: Flood drama along coast as storm surge hits East Anglia

Big waves crash on the beach in Felistowe.

Icy road warning after police and fire crews attend crashes across Suffolk

The crash scene in Blundeston. Photo: @PCEdwardFrazer.

Corrie McKeague’s mother on ITV show This Morning

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, will be on This Morning on January 4 talking about why she believes her son is still alive.

Updated: Man in 70s attacked in his Bury St Edmunds home as gang of four robbers pinned him down and ransacked his house

Police stock image Suffolk

Man in late teens airlifted to hospital following two vehicle crash near Aldeburgh

East Anglian Air Ambulance

Updated: Man’s lucky escape after car crashes into his home in Honeysuckle Way, Witham

Robert Borgman surveys the damage to his home in Honeysuckle Way, Witham. Photo: Archant

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Luke Varney leaves Ipswich for Burton Albion

Luke Varney has joined Burton

Ipswich Town boss has broad enough shoulders to deal with the pressure, says Lincoln City manager

Danny Cowley

‘Don’t take liberties’ former Braintree Town captain warns Ipswich Town, ahead of Lincoln City clash

Kenny Davis

Abellio denies train staff ordered to issue three penalty fines a day

An Abellio Greater Anglia train Picture: James Bass

Video: Flood drama along coast as storm surge hits East Anglia

Big waves crash on the beach in Felistowe.

Updated: Ipswich Town fans fear Mick McCarthy won’t stick to Marcus Evans’ five-point plan

Town manager Mick McCarthy
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24