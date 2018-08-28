Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

The war horses who went into battle

PUBLISHED: 15:34 29 October 2018 | UPDATED: 15:34 29 October 2018

Joey, the equine star of the National Theatre production, War Horse. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Joey, the equine star of the National Theatre production, War Horse. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Archant

As War Horse returns to the National Theatre to mark the centenary of Armistice Day, we remember the war horses.

The ill-fated Charge of the Light Brigade bt Richard Caton Woodville Jr. Picture: Wikimedia CommonsThe ill-fated Charge of the Light Brigade bt Richard Caton Woodville Jr. Picture: Wikimedia Commons

The Charge of the Light Brigade, in 1854, evocatively described in verse by Alfred, Lord Tennyson, begins:

Half a league, half a league, half a league onward

All in the valley of Death rode the six hundred.

After the notorious military disaster the number of men killed or missing (possibly taken prisoner) totalled 156 and the number wounded, 122. The number of horses killed or destroyed because of their wounds was 335.

Comanche, survivor of the battle of the Little Bighorn. Picture: John CH Grabill/Wikimedia CommonsComanche, survivor of the battle of the Little Bighorn. Picture: John CH Grabill/Wikimedia Commons

Coinciding with the centenary of Armistice Day, War Horse, the hit National Theatre production, is coming back to the South Bank in November. Based on the book by Michael Morpurgo, War Horse tells the story of, Joey, who is requisitioned for active service in the Great War. From the green pastures of Devon, Joey is shipped to the mud and gore of the battlefields.

The war horse holds an important place in history.

In the face of so much loss of human life in the Great War, not much thought was given to the horses until more recently.

Warrior, from the Isle of Wight, was six-years-old when he went to war on the Western Front in 1914 with Winston Churchill’s great friend, General Jack Seely. The stallion was active in many famous battles including those at the Somme and Ypres and he came back four years later. Warrior was subjected to machine gun attacks by air, was buried under debris and got stuck in mud at Passchendaele, and was twice trapped under the burning beams of his stables.

Weeligton's horse, Copenhagen in retiremen tpainted by Samuel Spode. Picture: Wikimedia CommonsWeeligton's horse, Copenhagen in retiremen tpainted by Samuel Spode. Picture: Wikimedia Commons

But he survived. Eight million other horses and mules did not.

Returning with Jack Seely to his native Isle of Wight in 1918, he lived on until the grand old age of 33, even winning a point to point.

His obituary in the Evening Standard in 1941 read ‘Horse the Germans Could Not Kill’.

In September 2014, 100 years after Warrior went to war, he was posthumously awarded the PDSA Dickin medal, created to recognise the gallantry of animals during the Second World War.

Napoleon on his horse, Marengo, by Jacques-Louis David. Picture: Wikimedia CommonsNapoleon on his horse, Marengo, by Jacques-Louis David. Picture: Wikimedia Commons

He is one of just four horses accorded the honour, the others were on the Home Front during the Second World War. One of them was police horse Upstart. The citation reads: “While on patrol duty in Bethnal Green a flying bomb exploded within 75 yards, showering both horse and rider with broken glass and debris. Upstart was completely unperturbed and remained quietly on duty with his rider... until the incident had been dealt with.”

Here are seven of the most famous war horses in history:

Bucephalus belonged to Alexander the Great and accompanied him in several battles. Bucephalus died from injuries sustained in battle in India in 326 BC. Bucephala a town on the banks of the river Jhelum now in modern day Pakistan was built by Alexander in memory of his beloved friend.

Chetak was the horse of a Rajput King of India, Maharana Pratap. The stallion was injured and killed in battle in June 1576. Pratap loved the horse so much he erected a monument to it in the Indian state of Rajasthan. Chetak is referred to as the “blue horse” in many ballads and poems.

Kasztanka belonged to Polish war hero Jozef Pilsudski. She was purchased by Pilsudski in 1914 and carried him in several battles during the First World War. Her final ride was on the Polish Independence day on Saxon square, Warsaw on November 11, 1927. She died just two weeks later

Marengo was Napoleon Bonaparte’s horse. The Egyptian stallion was named after the battle of Marengo fought between Austria and France. Marengo was ridden by Napoleon in the battle of Waterloo in 1815. The British won the battle and Marengo was captured by an officer, Lord Petre and was taken to England where he lived till his death in 1831. His skeleton is an exhibit in the National Army Museum at Chelsea.

Bearing the weight of Napoleon’s opposing commander at Waterloo, the Duke of Wellington, Copenhagen. He was named the second battle of Copenhagen where the British were victorious. Wellington acquired the horse in 1813 and rode him in several military campaigns. The horse was retired to the Duke’s stables after Waterloo.

Despite being wounded, Comanche carried Captain Myles Keogh of the 7th Cavalry in the battle of the Little Bighorn in 1876. Comanche, who was found alive but badly wounded two days after the battle, was the only survivor of the 7th Cavalry at Bighorn. When Comanche died in 1891 he was given a military burial; one of the only two horses to receive one.

Sergeant Reckless was bought by the US Marine Corps in 1952 and was used for carrying supplies and evacuating soldiers during the Korean War. The mare was extremely intelligent and was known for making solo trips where, during the battle for Outpost Vegas in 1953, she carried out 51 solo trips in one single day. She was given the commission of a sergeant in 1954 and subsequently retired.

(sources: Wikipedia amazingthingsinthe world.com warriorwarhorse.com)

War Horse is at the Lyttelton Theatre, London, from November 8 to January 5 2019.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Live: What will Chancellor Philip Hammond do for Suffolk and Essex in this year’s budget?

15:16 Paul Geater
Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond, prepares his speech in his office in Downing Street.Pictured: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond is today presenting his second full autumn budget. Follow here for the main issues to come and comment on what you think about his budget proposals.

Youth stabbed holiday park staff member in stomach

25 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Perry wise, 18, of St Osyth, was detained by holiday park staff members after stabbing a man in the stomach. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

An Essex teenager has been jailed for 14 months for stabbing a worker who confronted him.

Updated: Colchester man dead after struck being struck by train near Kelvedon

11:15 Amy Gibbons
Trains travelling through Colchester station are disrupted Picture: NATALIE SADLER

Services on Greater Anglia trains are delayed after an elderly man died when struck by a train on the line between Colchester and Witham.

Fears ‘horrendous’ mountain of human waste could return following removal of bins

44 minutes ago James Carr
The large orange smart bins in the Beccles lay-by on the A146 have been removed. Picture: Nick Butcher

An infamous litter hotspot could once again be overflowing with bags of human waste following the removal of much-needed smart bins, volunteers are warning.

Video: See inside a luxury home of a famous TV presenter for sale for £3.5 million

15:06 Caroline Culot
The Courtyard, Balaton Place, for sale. Pic: www.savills.com

Famous BBC TV racing presenter and former jockey Emma Spencer is selling her palatial Newmarket home. Property editor Caroline Culot went to visit The Courtyard, Balaton Place, for sale for a guide price of £3.5 million.

Burglars steal bikes worth thousands from Suffolk village

14:48 Amy Gibbons
The burglary took place on Hilly Close in the small village of Sapiston Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Thieves forced their way into barns and stole several valuable bicycles from a property in Sapiston.

Crash into pub landmark ‘sounded like bomb had gone off’, court told

14:20 Tom Potter
Tamer Acar admitted driving away from the scene Picture: CHRIS MAPEY

A truck driver has admitted failing to stop at the scene of destruction he caused to a Grade I listed Suffolk landmark.

Most read

Opinion: Fuller Flavour: The worst side I’ve seen in my 40 years of supporting Town

Town fans sit in the lower tier at The Den, watching the Blues lose 3-0. Picture: PAGEPIX

Major Ipswich road closed after crash traps man in car

The crash happened near the waste recycling centre on Foxhall Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A loyal assistant, a former judo champion and a boyhood Canary - the men behind new Ipswich boss Lambert

Matt Gill, Stuart Taylor, Paul Lambert and Jim Henry pictured at Millwall. Picture: PAGEPIX

Updated: Colchester man dead after struck being struck by train near Kelvedon

Trains travelling through Colchester station are disrupted Picture: NATALIE SADLER

Opinion: Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Forget talk of Lambert getting January funds... there’s no time to wait for the cavalry

The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert staying covered up and keeping a low profile in the main stand at The Den. Photo: Pagepix

Breaking News: Three arrested in connection with fire on school grounds

Suffolk Constabulary are treating the fire at a Bury St Edmunds school as arson Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24