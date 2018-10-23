Revamping your dining room? Ask the expert at Countryside Oak and Pine, Pentlow

There's a wide selection of stylish furniture available at Countryside Oak and Pine Picture: CONTRIBUTED Contributed

Want that dining out feeling while dining in the comfort of your own home? Visit Countryside Oak and Pine.

Director Ray Smith’s been in the furniture trade since 1965 so knows more than a thing or two about helping you find the right piece to create whatever look you’re after.

He started Countryside Oak and Pine at Buntings Farm, Pentlow, in 2016; offering quality dining room, living room and bedroom items that fuse modern functionality with timeless design.

Whether it’s a simple pine stool to an impressive oak dining suite collection, Ray can guide you through the huge variety of ranges including Avon oak, Clovelly oak, Devon chunky pine, Dorset oak, Siena oak, Somerset Oak and Torridge pine to name a few.

New products are being added to the website every week so it’s worth checking it out regularly. Beautifully crafted in natural oak and pine, a lot of it’s made in the UK too.

“We’ve got oak and pine furniture, painted furniture, painted furniture with oak tops, a variety of colours, all types of chairs, fixed top tables, extending tables, butterfly tables,” says Ray.

Don’t know what you’re looking for, what’ll work best in the space you’ve got, want something perfect for family meal times or large gatherings?

“It’s a personal service so we can show you how the tables open, operate; the variety of chairs that can go with that table… I’m here to try to help you make a decision.”

Excellent customer service is as important to Ray as the excellent quality furniture.

Unless told otherwise, Countryside Oak and Pine unpack and thoroughly check what you’ve bought before the experienced team deliver it to your doorstep. By the time it’s arrived, the packaging is already on the way to be recycled.

The showroom is open Mondays, 9am-5pm; Tuesdays, 9am-5pm; Wednesdays, 9am-5pm; Thursdays, 9am-5pm; Fridays, 9am-5pm and Saturdays, 9am-5pm.

• Countryside Pine and Oak, Buntings Farm, Pentlow, Sudbury, www.countrysidepineandoak.co.uk, 01787 282323