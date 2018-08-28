Shop owners in Stowmarket prove its never too late to follow your dreams

Style@Stow, Stowmarket

Two women from Stowmarket have opened, and expanded, their own shop Style@Stow, in their later years.

Candle holders from Style@Stow, Stowmarket

Best friends Marian and Wendy have known each other for 25 years and have worked three jobs together. They’ve both always dreamed of owning their own shop, and four years ago, when an ex-community shop project in Stowmarket ended, the pair, along with a third party, took over. Two years after this, Marian and Wendy bought the third party out, deciding if they were to follow their dream, it was now or never.

In June 2018, the building next door to their shop became empty. It was then that Marian and Wendy took on the project of knocking the two into one. This work they did entirely themselves in July and August of this year - an impressive feat seeing as Marian is 64 years old and Wendy is 53.

Together the pair opened Style@Stow, a lifestyle shop in Stowmarket town centre selling gifts, clothing, accessories and homeware.

“The bra shop next door was empty so we decided to knock the two into one to make our shop,” says Marian, “It wasn’t easy, but we didn’t everything ourselves.

Jewellery at Style@Stow, Stowmarket

“We sell a bit of everything… ladies and children’s clothing, accessories, shoes, lamps, ornaments, bags, jewellery, candles, leather goods and more.”

Ladies clothing makes up a large percentage of the shop’s stock and includes fabulous clothing ranges such as Marble, Lily & Me, Capri, Joe Browns and Pomodoro, while Style@Stow’s jewellery offering includes big and bold statement jewellery, delicate designs and 925 stirling silver.

With the festive season soon approaching, there’s plenty to choose from for almost every friend or relative you have to buy for, plus if you fancy treating yourself, there’s plenty of new Christmas ornaments, bric-a-brac and decorations that will help bring the festive spirit to your home this winter.

Stock is fast changing therefore a visit to Style@Stow is always worth it, no matter how recently you popped in last!

Homeware at Style@Stow, Stowmarket

Style@Stow is open Monday to Saturday 9am to 5pm and is situated at 15 Bury Street, Stowmarket, IP14 1HA. For more information, visit Style@Stow’s website, call 01449 771315, or email styleatstow@gmail.com.