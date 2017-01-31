Sudbury Thalidomide victim gets compensation campaign backing from Labour MEP Alex Mayer in EU vote

Sudbury campaigner and victim of Thalidomide poisoning Rowland Bareham has received the backing of Suffolk MEP Alex Mayer in the European Parliament in Brussels.

More than fifty years after the Thalidomide tragedy, in which a German-made morning sickness medicine for pregnant women caused severe deformation in their babies, victims including Mr Bareham are still fighting for fair compensation.

Last month, Alex Mayer, a Labour MEP, voted in the EU for action to secure compensation for Thalidomide survivors, shortly after meeting Mr Bareham.

She said: “Thalidomide has been one of the darkest moments in the history of the pharmaceutical industry. Survivors are still locked in a battle for the compensation that they deserve.

“It is vital that the people who live with the impact of Thalidomide poisoning day in and day out are able to find justice.”