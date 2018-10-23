Tasty treats at Weston’s in Sudbury and Halstead

If you fancy something naughty or nice, visit Weston’s in Sudbury or Halstead

There are two smells hard to resist, coffee and fresh bread. No wonder family run business Weston’s Bakery and Coffee House continues to go from strength to strength.

The recently opened sandwich bar, just across the road from their Gaol Lane bakery and coffee house, is perfect if you’re if you’re looking to grab something on your way to work or for a quick bite during your lunch break.

Boasting a deli vibe, you can pick from various tasty fillings to build your own sandwich.

New for the health conscious among you, particularly gym-goers; are the protein and prep boxes packed with things like chicken, steamed vegetables…

If you’re after something a little naughtier the main bakery has already made up sandwiches, every cake under the sun, all-day breakfasts, break rolls, a large range of gluten free products and a confectioner.

Beyond the front of the shop, with its comfortable sofas and tables and chairs, Weston’s is one of only a handful of bakeries in Suffolk that bakes and sells fresh bread on site.

Like at all three sites, children and dogs are welcome with toys to play with for the first and a free bit of bacon or sausage for the second.

“The best bit at the bakery is if you’ve got the time you can sit here and see it all going on; watching the kneading, moulding, the pulling trays of buns and cakes from the ovens,” says Chris Weston.

“We get older ladies and gents that are on their own who come in and they’re happy to sit in here because they know someone’s always going to talk to them.”

Flour runs through the family’s veins. Her husband Patrick, now 71, has been baking since he was eight and can still be seen working out back now and again.

Weston’s also has a bakery in Halstead High Street.

Smaller than the Gaol Lane site, it’s the perfect place to pop in for breakfast, hot sausage rolls, pasties and lots of drinks which includes smoothies and milkshakes.

• Visit Weston’s Bakery and Coffee House, Gaol Lane, Sudbury, 01787 313130; Weston’s Sandwich Bar, Gaol Lane, Sudbury; or Weston’s Bakery, High Street, Halstead, 01787 827015.