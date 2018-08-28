Cosy up at The Angel Inn, Sudbury this winter

The Angel in Sudbury PICTURE: The Angel

The Angel Inn, Sudbury

A short stroll down the picturesque Friars Meadow on the banks of the River Stour will lead you to Friars Street where you’ll find a traditional gastro pub and restaurant called The Angel Inn to spend the afternoon.

Dating back to the 16th century, the inn exudes character with exposed oak beams and open log fires. There’s a choice of two eating areas; the restaurant and the bar.

Choose from extensive menus made up of daily specials, indulgent nibbles such as homemade cheese straws and honey and mustard chipolatas, and mouth-watering mains like slow roast lamb shank with smoked garlic mash, roasted root vegetables and lamb sauce, deep fried home beer battered jumbo haddock with curried peas, and hand-cut chunky chips, and twice cooked pork belly, smoked cheddar mash, creamy leeks and red wine jus.

Owner and chef, Jason Schroeder says: “We source high quality, local ingredients and freshly prepare all of the meals we serve.

“Our home-cooked traditional Sunday roasts are a real treat with a pint, and we use only the best Scotch sirloin beef, pork loin and chicken with homemade Yorkshires and crispy on the outside but fluffy on the inside potatoes.”

Be sure to leave room after your mains as The Angel’s dessert menu is as varied and indulgent as its mains. Finish your meal with a tasty treat such as raspberry and white chocolate cheesecake served with raspberry sorbet, cinnamon spiced currant sponge and caramel pecan pie.

The Angel Inn is a short walk from The Quay Theatre, making it the perfect stop off for a pre-theatre tipple – there’s an impressive cocktail list and a bite to eat.

For those visiting the area or looking for a fabulous staycation, there are five recently refurbished rooms. The modern and sleek sleeping quarters are ideal for a relaxing overnight getaway complete with British home-cooked food – including a fantastic breakfast in the morning. The pub is also available to hire privately for groups of up to 55.