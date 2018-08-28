Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Is this the most dog-friendly pub?

PUBLISHED: 18:00 22 October 2018

The Grundisburgh dog is set just two miles outside of Woodbridge. Picture: THE GRUNDISBURGH DOG

The Grundisburgh dog is set just two miles outside of Woodbridge. Picture: THE GRUNDISBURGH DOG

THE GRUNDISBURGH DOG

A paw-some pub that offers doggy bar snacks and the option of booking a dog table in advance is in with a chance of being crowned the most-dog friendly pub in the east of England.

One of the Dog's loyal customers, Lola enjoying a sunny day. Picture: KERRY DRINGOne of the Dog's loyal customers, Lola enjoying a sunny day. Picture: KERRY DRING

Throughout October DogBuddy is sniffing out the country’s most dog-friendly pub, for their third annual awards which recognise those that go the extra mile to make dogs, and their owners, feel welcome. Twelve regional finalists will be chosen by the pup-loving public- with the overall winner picked by a panel of judges.

The Dog at Grundisburgh, owned by self-confessed dog lovers, is currently set to take first place in the east of England with only 10 days left for punters to cast their votes.

Eilir Rogers and her husband Charles own the Suffolk pub which has been in the family for years. When they heard the news of their position in the contest, they were over the moon.

Eilir, commented: ”We are very excited- we’ve always been dog friendly and we are so glad that our customers agree with us and have been voting for us to win.”

Wherever the customers can go, so can the dogs. Picture: THE GRUNDISBURGH DOGWherever the customers can go, so can the dogs. Picture: THE GRUNDISBURGH DOG

The Dog offers dog treats on the bar, water bowls on arrival- and the possibility to book a table with a furry friend in advance.

Research by the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) shows that pubs are closing at a rate of 18 a week but DogBuddy research shows over a quarter of 3,000 dog owners surveyed (26%) say that they visit a pub more than once a week - meaning being dog-friendly could save a pub.

In the Dog at Grundisburgh, pups are allowed wherever the customers can go, including the pub’s restaurant area.

Eilir, who recently took over her half of the pub from her brother, said: “We love dogs and have three of our own- they are a really important part of everything we do at the Dog.

“Generally speaking they have been well behaved and we’ve never had any issues with dogs on the premises- if anything they are made more of a fuss of than the people,” said the 37-year-old.

Voting closes on Sunday, 28 October and anyone can vote for their pub by visiting their website. You can also take a look at the current leaderboard here.

Topic Tags:

Suffolk man died scaling Russian mountain

Yesterday, 21:19 Amy Gibbons
Daniel Read's inquest was heard at the Coroners Court at Beacon House in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

A man from Suffolk died while attempting to climb the tallest mountain in Europe, an inquest heard.

Gallery: Batman etched on man’s prosthetic leg as Ipswich garage launches free innovative vinyl wrap service

Yesterday, 19:00 Megan Aldous
Impressive Batman design on prosthetic leg in Ipswich Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

A Royal Mail employee is thrilled to have his favourite superhero on his prosthetic leg thanks to an Ipswich garage.

Man charged following early morning police chase

Yesterday, 17:45 James Carr
A man has been charged following a police chase in Lowestoft. Photo: Google.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with a host of driving offences after a police chase through Lowestoft.

Woman in her 80s suffers serious chest injuries following morning car crash

Yesterday, 17:23 James Carr
Police are appealing for information after a serious car crash on Queen Elizabeth Drive in Beccles. Photo: Google.

A woman in her 80s was taken to hospital with serious chest injuries after a car crash during the morning rush hour, with another driver also hospitalised.

Long delays on A12 near Colchester as crash partially blocks northbound carriageway

Yesterday, 17:22 Will Jefford
The A12 near Colchester United's stadium, Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A crash on the A12 has partially blocked the northbound road between J27 and J28 near Colchester United’s Football Stadium.

Popular Suffolk teacher died attempting ‘risky’ skydiving move

Yesterday, 16:52 Amy Gibbons
Inspirational teacher James Brooke, 26, died following a skydiving accident at Beccles Airfield Picture: RIVERWALK SCHOOL

A young teacher died after attempting a “high performance” skydiving manoeuvre, an inquest heard.

Woman hit by car outside department store

Yesterday, 16:12 James Carr
There has been a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Smallgate, Beccles. Photo: Google.

A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car outside a department store.

Most read

Video: ‘It’s a horrible situation panning out at Portman Road... I’m so upset’ - Holland on Ipswich struggles

Matt Holland has had his say on Ipswich Town's start to life under Paul Hurst. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

Updated: Appeal for public help as concern grows for missing Cockfield man

Police are asking local residents and farmers to search their outbuildings for Chas Thacker Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Popular Suffolk teacher died attempting ‘risky’ skydiving move

Inspirational teacher James Brooke, 26, died following a skydiving accident at Beccles Airfield Picture: RIVERWALK SCHOOL

Essex Police working with Ryanair after passenger filmed launching racist tirade

Essex Police say they are working with Ryanair and Spanish authorities after the incident Picture: PA

Opinion: Fuller Flavour: Short-changed and despondent. Maybe it is soon time to say thanks to Hurst... But no thanks

Jack Lankester comes on for Gwion Edwards during the second half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Suffolk man died scaling Russian mountain

Daniel Read's inquest was heard at the Coroners Court at Beacon House in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24