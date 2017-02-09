Snow

Snow

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Today sees the start of the 2017 campaign for votes for Suffolk County Council

06:00 09 February 2017

What will the new county council make-up look like after May?

What will the new county council make-up look like after May?

Archant

For many of the councillors who gather in Endeavour House for today’s budget discussions this is THE meeting that they believe will set the tone for the next four years at Suffolk County Council, writes Paul Geater.

4 Comments

The outcome of the meeting isn’t really in doubt.

The Conservatives may have lost their overall majority on the county council after losing seats in Haverhill and Hadleigh over the last few months, but it is extremely unlikely that all 38 opposition councillors will be able to agree on an alternative budget (or that they will all turn up).

So the Tory administration will be able to get through its 3% council tax rise (sorry, implementation of the social care surcharge) and after several hours of electioneering on all sides the council officers will be able to get on with what they’ve been planning to do for months.

Because while the council meeting is officially all about setting the budget, in fact the real reason this year is so the parties can get their acts together and prepare for May 4 when we’ll all go out to vote for new councillors.

Or about 40-50% of us will (less than that in many parts of the county). After all the voting over the last couple of years I’m not expecting a great turn-out this time around. Voter fatigue will be the big winner, I suspect.

And I’ve never known a time when there are so many nervous councillors and when so many of us (I’m including myself in this) really don’t have a clue what will happen!

The elections of 2016, well the Euro-referendum and US Presidential poll, showed that those of us who thought we understood politics could be totally wrong-footed.

Looking at national opinion polls, trends in recent by-elections, and the state of the national parties the logic would say this year’s county council elections should be easy to call.

Conventional wisdom suggests the Tories should do well, for a party in power in Westminster, Labour should hold what it has and could make one or two gains especially in the Waveney area (and possibly in Bury St Edmunds) without threatening to take power.

The LibDems should see something of a revival in their former heartlands (especially after winning Hadleigh back last year).

Greens and independents should do better than their party labels would suggest because of the personal vote they have built up.

And UKIP should struggle because they’ve won their big battle, seen their party torn apart by internal wrangling and seem more interested in slagging off Europe in the council chamber than in bringing together a coherent policy to run the council.

However, I’m not sure that analysis will be correct come May 4. In fact I’m not sure there will be any coherent message coming in from Suffolk in this year’s elections.

Over the last four years I’ve written several times that the UKIP group seem to be acting more like old-fashioned independents bringing their divisions’ individual concerns to the council chamber rather than forming a clear party line on every issue.

That could go down well with some voters – and after last year we should not ignore the “stuff ‘em all” sentiment that propelled many UKIP councillors to their seats in the first place.

I don’t think the LibDems will lose any seats and could regain one or two they lost four years ago as their casual voters are fired up by indignation after last year’s referendum result.

And then we come to Labour and the Tories. Certainly I would be surprised if the Tories did not end up as the single largest party – but they cannot count on forming a majority administration after the election unless there is a UKIP meltdown.

And would any other party be prepared to risk their own popularity by doing a deal with the Tories?

As for Labour, if they are unable to get an overall majority would they be prepared to work with the LibDems? Probably. The Greens and Independents? Possibly.

But if they need a coalition of all other parties to outvote the Tories can I see Labour working with UKIP? It doesn’t seem very likely – and would look like an incredibly cynical move from both parties just to get their hands on the levers of power.

All of which means that we could end up with an incredible mess in the days after May 4’s vote – or, of course, the electorate could surprise us again and give someone a thumping majority!

4 comments

  • Having moved to Suffolk almost three years ago from a London Borough, the quality of local government is disappointing to say the least, there seems to be two speeds with Suffolk CC slow or stop. Much talk but no action. Parish council and District council not much better either. Have to agree with the previous posts. When I contacted my local councillor in London things got done, in Suffolk council officers seem to tell Councillors what to do instead of the other way around.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    On the edge

    Thursday, February 9, 2017

  • Funny remarks but true , We definitely need a change in the town, the two councils are always at loggerheads. I'm moving very shortly but staying in the greater Ipswich area and reform of local councils cannot come soon enough .

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Macke

    Thursday, February 9, 2017

  • Deeber touches on a good point- far too many Councillors are old men. The whole system needs reforming to to able to attract a wider range of people- and yes- this could mean paying some sort of salary so normal working people can afford to do it. Would be an investment in the long-run. The political climate is super for independents now- the status quo is not good enough- the people of Ipswich cannot have the 2-tier system any longer. No more SCC Cabinet member for Ipswich living in Framlingham for example- how absurd is this? Please look up Reform Suffolk on the Orwell Ahead website.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    IpswichBristol

    Thursday, February 9, 2017

  • Suffolk county council is outdated and controlled by old farts in grey suits if you turn up to a meeting you might think you've accidentally entered an old gentlams retirement lounge where a bottle of " Grecian 2000 wouldn't go a miss " .. The outcome is irrelevant because the system is broken , the useless two tier council set up in Ipswich is costing the town dearly it's been under no overall control for decades .If these old farts what to make a change for the long term they should get rid of their house slippers and smoking jackets along with the "vanity projects " for where they live !!! ..Why not stop and think for a change have a Mayor , split into three districts and control the parts where your loyal supporters dwell ....I have no doubts that we will return to a Tory set up which will be the same mess we have been in since 1974 , A pathetic two tier Ipswich , no board members from the town and lots of vanity projects in Halesworth , Newmarket , bury and the stour valley .. Sad that SCC cannot reform itself as the country wanted local control as noted by the EU debate , SCC even signed up for devolution ,local democracy, yet these old farts still want to control parts of their territory 40plus miles away ..Update or stagnate !

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    deeber

    Thursday, February 9, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Man in 30s has died after A12 lorry crash at Witham

41 minutes ago Matt Reason
The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

The A12 remained closed in the southbound direction today after a lorry crashed off a bridge, killing the driver, yesterday.

Snow showers forecast in Suffolk tonight with chance of settling snow

8 minutes ago Jason Noble
First signs of snow around Cransford. Picture: Allison Balaam

Snow could be settling across Suffolk tonight as forecasters have warned that sleet and snow will continue into the weekend.

100 Barbour and Schoffel jackets stolen during ram raid at Jimmy’s Farm

8 minutes ago Matt Reason
A ram raid at Jimmy’s Farm sees more than 100 Barbour and Schoffel jackets stolen from Clarkes of Walsham outlet.The offenders fled the scene with more than 100 Barbour and Schoffel branded jackets. Officers were called to Clarkes of Walsham at Jimmy's Farm,just past 11pm (February 8) after responding to a security alarm activation. The offenders fled the scene with more than 100 Barbour and Schoffel branded jackets.

Police were in attendance at the Clarkes of Walsham outlet at Jimmy’s Farm, Wherstead, Ipswich, following reports of a burglary yesterday.

Former Aldeburgh Lifeboat Station coxswain picks up MBE

09:17 Tom Potter
Former Aldeburgh Lifeboat Station coxswain, Lee Firman

A former Suffolk lifeboat coxswain has picked up the MBE he received in The Queen’s New Year’s Honours list

Framlingham pupils meet woolly rhino during Ipswich Museum’s Stone Age exhibit

09:14 Andrew Hirst
Pupils from Sir Robert Hitcham's Primary are attending a stone age exhibtion at Ipswich Museum. Pictured is Tommy Kirk.

Suffolk pupils were “amazed” to see the bones of a woolly rhino that had once roamed the county during an educational trip back in time.

Police step up parking enforcement in Framlingham with letter sent to Sir Robert Hitcham’s Primary School

07:01 Andrew Hirst
Police have issued 13 parking tickets in Framlingham (stock image)

Parking enforcement is being stepped up in a Suffolk town where traffic issues have been a long-standing concern.

Ipswich murder probe – man arrested and resident tells of encounter before victim was found

08:46 Emily Townsend and Colin Adwent
A police cordon in place at Ancaster Road after a stabbing

Detectives investigating a stabbing in Ipswich have arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

Most read

Man in 30s has died after A12 lorry crash at Witham

The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

A12 re-opens northbound at Witham after lorry ‘falls from bridge’

The view from the bridge on top of the A12 where the lorry veered off and crashed.

Video: Diversion map and everything we know about the serious lorry crash on A12 at Witham

The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

Ipswich murder probe – man arrested and resident tells of encounter before victim was found

A police cordon in place at Ancaster Road after a stabbing

100 Barbour and Schoffel jackets stolen during ram raid at Jimmy’s Farm

A ram raid at Jimmy’s Farm sees more than 100 Barbour and Schoffel jackets stolen from Clarkes of Walsham outlet.The offenders fled the scene with more than 100 Barbour and Schoffel branded jackets. Officers were called to Clarkes of Walsham at Jimmy's Farm,just past 11pm (February 8) after responding to a security alarm activation. The offenders fled the scene with more than 100 Barbour and Schoffel branded jackets.

Car occupants not seriously hurt after police chase ends in crash in Ipswich

Bridge Street, Ipswich

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Ipswich murder probe – man arrested and resident tells of encounter before victim was found

A police cordon in place at Ancaster Road after a stabbing

New: Sleeping Giants podcast: Aston Villa preview, first look at Emyr Huws and ‘Fearsome February’

Emyr Huws in action during the Ipswich Town v Reading (Sky Bet Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 04 February 2017. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Police step up parking enforcement in Framlingham with letter sent to Sir Robert Hitcham’s Primary School

Police have issued 13 parking tickets in Framlingham (stock image)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24