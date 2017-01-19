Delays after driver’s windscreen smashed by object falling from lorry on A14 near Little Saxham

A driver has been forced to pull over on the A14 after an “object” fell from the back of a lorry, smashing their windscreen.

Delays are reported along the westbound carriageway following the accident, which happened at 7.50am near Little Saxham at junction 51, .

A police spokesman said: “There are reports that an object came off the back of a lorry and smashed a person’s windscreen.

“That car is there awaiting recovery.

“There could be some disruption in one lane.”

No one is reported to have been injured in the accident.

Little Saxham is west of Bury St Edmunds, halfway towards Newmarket. The driver of the damaged Seat Leon is thought to have turned off onto the slip-road at Risby.

The accident follows two reported breakdowns on the A14 on the Orwell Bridge, which were said to have caused delays for motorists earlier this morning.

