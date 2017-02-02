Rain

10 books all teenagers in Suffolk should read before they leave school

16:48 02 February 2017

Left to right, Lucy Cooper and Ellen Pryke, year 11 students at King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds who surveyed students on their reading habits and favourite books.

Left to right, Lucy Cooper and Ellen Pryke, year 11 students at King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds who surveyed students on their reading habits and favourite books.

Zoe MacLachlan

Harry Potter, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Gone have all made a list of recommended reads for secondary school pupils compiled by students and a librarian from a Suffolk school.

Harry Potter and the Philospher's Stone by J.K.RowlingHarry Potter and the Philospher's Stone by J.K.Rowling

As part of the Get into Reading campaign at King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds, students Lucy Cooper and Ellen Pryke and librarian Bridget McMillan have compiled a reading list of top picks.

It is a combination of students’ favourite books and those most frequently borrowed from the school library.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald DahlCharlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone by J K Rowling is the first novel in the Harry Potter series, which has collectively sold nearly 500 million copies. Harry thinks he is an ordinary boy until he is thrust into a magical world....

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets by J K Rowling picks up the story during Harry’s second year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Harry and his pals are immersed in their studies, but a shadow hangs over them...

Diary of a Wimpy Kid by Jeff KinneyDiary of a Wimpy Kid by Jeff Kinney

Diary of a Wimpy Kid by Jeff Kinney Greg Heffley is about Greg Heffley, a new kid at a new school where he is struggling to fit in with pupils who are taller, meaner and already shaving.

• Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory transcends the generations. First published in 1964, it has also been adapted into two films and the deliciously dark tale comes to life in a new musical.

The Recruit by Robert MuchamoreThe Recruit by Robert Muchamore

Wonder by R J Palacio has been described as a “moving and uplifting” tale of August Pullman, a boy born with a facial deformity.

Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan is a fantasy-adventure novel based on Greek mythology, which tells the story of a 12-year-old boy on the most dangerous quest of his life.

The Recruit by Robert Muchamore is the first novel in the CHERUB series, where children work as secret agents sending criminals to jail.

Skulduggery Pleasant by Derek Landy is the debut novel in a fantasy series revolving around the adventures of the skeleton detective, Skulduggery Pleasant, and a teenage girl, Stephanie Edgley.

Eleanor and Park by Rainbow Rowell is a love story about two misfits living in Omaha, Nebraska, in the 1980s.

Gone is the first novel in the best-selling series by Michael Grant, which is centered on a fictional Southern Californian town where every human aged 15 and older vanishes.

 What books would you add to the list? Leave your recommendations in the comments section below.

