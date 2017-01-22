140 people join public search for missing RAF medic Corrie McKeague in vast rural area surrounding Barton Mills

Nicola Urquhart on a search for her son Corrie McKeague in woodland near Barton Mills. Archant

Dogs, search and rescue teams and members of the public are combing a vast area of woodland, forest and farmland around Barton Mills today as the hunt for Corrie McKeague continues.

Braving sub-zero temperatures, the 140 volunteers joined Corrie’s mother Nicola Urquhart and his younger brother Darroch on the search.

Search organiser and chairman of Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue (SULSAR) said they are targeting areas accessible by car, up forestry and farm tracks, based on the theory his body could have been dumped or hidden in the area.

Corrie went missing from Bury St Edmunds on September 24 last year, with no trace of him seen or confirmed since he was caught on a CCTV camera at 3.24am.

Since the 23-year-old’s disappearance SULSAR volunteers and teams from neighbouring search and rescue charities have ammased more than 5,000 hours searching for Corrie.

Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue team search for Corrie McKeague recently just outside Troston Slades Covert. Photo Mark Westley Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue team search for Corrie McKeague recently just outside Troston Slades Covert. Photo Mark Westley

Today’s (January 22) search is the largest ever, with previous searches limited to police, RAF and lowland search and rescue volunteers.

Around 40 members of the public joined the expert search teams, with other charities such as Suffolk 4x4 Response also helping.

If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Corrie, phone Suffolk police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

