Teenage boy pleads guilty to knife and drug possession

Police stopped and searched the boy in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A 15-year-old boy has been given a year-long referral order after admitting to carrying both a knife and cannabis.

The teenager, from Leigh-on-Sea, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Chelmsford Youth Court on Friday, October 26, where he admitted to the offences.

He was ordered to complete a 12 month referral order with a youth offender panel and to pay a victim surcharge.

The knife and drugs have since been destroyed.

This follows the actions of Essex Police at around noon on Sunday, August 26.

A concerned bus passenger overhead a boy saying he was in possession of knife prompting the police stop and search the teenager.

The 15-year-old was stopped outside Braintree bus station.

He was found to be carrying cannabis and a four inch kitchen knife.

Essex Police have a dedicated section on their website about knife crime.

This includes advice and stories, including advice and stories about the consequences of knife crime.