Teenage boy pleads guilty to knife and drug possession

PUBLISHED: 16:10 01 November 2018

Police stopped and searched the boy in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police stopped and searched the boy in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A 15-year-old boy has been given a year-long referral order after admitting to carrying both a knife and cannabis.

The teenager, from Leigh-on-Sea, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Chelmsford Youth Court on Friday, October 26, where he admitted to the offences.

He was ordered to complete a 12 month referral order with a youth offender panel and to pay a victim surcharge.

The knife and drugs have since been destroyed.

This follows the actions of Essex Police at around noon on Sunday, August 26.

A concerned bus passenger overhead a boy saying he was in possession of knife prompting the police stop and search the teenager.

The 15-year-old was stopped outside Braintree bus station.

He was found to be carrying cannabis and a four inch kitchen knife.

Essex Police have a dedicated section on their website about knife crime.

This includes advice and stories, including advice and stories about the consequences of knife crime.

Teenage boy pleads guilty to knife and drug possession

