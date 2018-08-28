Teenage boy pleads guilty to knife and drug possession
PUBLISHED: 16:10 01 November 2018
A 15-year-old boy has been given a year-long referral order after admitting to carrying both a knife and cannabis.
The teenager, from Leigh-on-Sea, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Chelmsford Youth Court on Friday, October 26, where he admitted to the offences.
He was ordered to complete a 12 month referral order with a youth offender panel and to pay a victim surcharge.
The knife and drugs have since been destroyed.
This follows the actions of Essex Police at around noon on Sunday, August 26.
A concerned bus passenger overhead a boy saying he was in possession of knife prompting the police stop and search the teenager.
The 15-year-old was stopped outside Braintree bus station.
He was found to be carrying cannabis and a four inch kitchen knife.
Essex Police have a dedicated section on their website about knife crime.
This includes advice and stories, including advice and stories about the consequences of knife crime.
