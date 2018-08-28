Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ipswich exhibition of art by women wins £16,000 grant from government

PUBLISHED: 11:38 23 October 2018 | UPDATED: 11:51 23 October 2018

One of the artworks in the forthcoming exhibition – Lime Tree Shade by Amy K Browning (1913). Picture: IPSWICH COUNCIL

One of the artworks in the forthcoming exhibition – Lime Tree Shade by Amy K Browning (1913). Picture: IPSWICH COUNCIL

Archant

Ipswich Museum has received a £16,000 grant from the government’s Equalities Office to support a “Women 100” project to show 100 works by women artists.

The exhibition will be held at the Ipswich Art Gallery. Picture: LUCY TAYLORThe exhibition will be held at the Ipswich Art Gallery. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

The grant, to the Friends of Ipswich Museum, will enable the artworks which are part of the museum’s own collection and from other private collections, to go on show at the Ipswich Art Gallery – the former art school next to the museum – from December 8.

There will also be creative art workshops featuring local women encouraging people to take part in civic life – including getting involved in the democratic process and voting.

The grant comes from a £1.5 million Government fund to increase diversity in politics and is part of a £5 million centenary fund to open politics to the public and encouraging more women to get involved and have an equal voice in the decisions that affect them.

It is marking the centenary of the first women to get the vote in British elections.

Friends Chair Richard Wilson welcomed the news: “The Friends of the Ipswich Museums are proud and delighted to have been awarded this substantial grant from the Women’s Vote Centenary Grant Scheme.

“We are hugely pleased that it will enable Ipswich, through the Colchester and Ipswich Museums Service, to justly celebrate women’s franchise.”

Vice-Chair Denise Fiennes added: “The Friends are a dynamic support to the Ipswich Museums, with over 50% female representation on its committee, including its President Lady Deben.

“Research shows that 16% of UK companies in 2017 had no female board members at all, and many boards continue to exclude women entirely. The voluntary sector is much more equitably led, and we are proud that both women and men care so passionately about the future of the town’s heritage.”

Councillor Carole Jones, Ipswich Borough Council’s Museums portfolio-holder added her support. “This is an important year and we want to help ensure that the struggles of women to win the vote all those years ago are not forgotten but recognised today.

“This grant and support from the Friends will enable us to present this in a new and exciting way that is relevant to young people and I am very grateful to the Friends for securing the funding that allows us to have both this exhibition and the activities programme.”

The Minister for Women, Victoria Atkins, said: “The brave women who fought for the equal rights of women and men to vote must be honoured.

“Today we have the highest number of women in history sitting in the House of Commons. However, at only 32% women MPs we have a long way to go before we see true equality.

“By funding these innovative projects we will inspire women and young people across the country to become active participants in our democracy.

“We want to see a new generation of women raise their voices, get stuck in and see how they can make a difference in their local communities and across the country.”

Topic Tags:

‘Suffolk made me who I am’ - Singing sensation looks forward to homecoming Christmas concert

Yesterday, 21:00 Andrew Hirst
The Chrissy at Christmas concert takes place at Aldeburgh Church Picture: CHRISTINA JOHNSTON

A Suffolk singer is returning to her home county for a Christmas concert in aid of a children’s charity.

Rugby squad’s tutu-lly new look to support teammate with cancer

Yesterday, 21:00 Emily Townsend
Their tutu-lly new look is all in aid of Stand Up to Cancer and supporting Bully's cancer battle Picture: MARK HEWLETT PHOTOGRAPHY / STAND UP TO CANCER

A campaigning rugby team slipped into a tutu-lly vibrant kit in a bid to crush cancer and save lives – in honour of teammate Bully.

Opinion: Farewell DVDs: You brought us entertainment but you’re now set for the loft!

Yesterday, 19:30 Paul Geater
Don't expect to find a DVD player at John Lewis after the current stock has been sold!

John Lewis is to stop selling DVD players. The “must have” technology of the first years of the 21st century is now officially redundant – here Paul Geater looks at but what might be next to bite the dust.

‘Woefully inadequate’ - Hadleigh objectors describe plans for business park on farmland

Yesterday, 19:00 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
The entrance from Stone Street, which will be the main access for the proposed new business park in Hadleigh Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Plans by an Anglian timber importer to develop a new business park on farmland in Hadleigh have been described as “woefully inadequate” by objectors.

Mother makes emotional plea for help in searching for missing son

Yesterday, 19:00 Michael Steward
Police are asking local residents and farmers to search their outbuildings for Chas Thacker Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

The mother of missing Cockfield man Chas Thacker has made a heartfelt plea for help in searching for her son.

Hospital turnaround chief tipped for ambulance job

Yesterday, 18:33 Geraldine Scott
Dorothy Hosein. Picture: Ian Burt

The woman tipped to temporarily take the reins at the region’s ambulance trust when the service’s chief executive steps down has a history of turning around a failing hospital.

Woman pleads guilty to causing death of popular 82-year-old by careless driving

Yesterday, 17:40 Will Jefford
An area of the B1066 as it passes near-by Stanstead in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A woman who died in a tragic road crash as a car swerved to avoid her was in the “wrong place in the wrong time”, a court heard.

Most read

Updated: ‘There are lots of things at this football club I would change’- full transcript as Hurst questions Town’s direction

Town manager Paul Hurst giving instructions from the touchline. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Mother makes emotional plea for help in searching for missing son

Police are asking local residents and farmers to search their outbuildings for Chas Thacker Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Video: Big interview: Freddie Sears on Ipswich Town fighting relegation, rumours of discontent and Hurst’s methods

Freddie Sears has been speaking about Ipswich Town's poor start to the season. Photo: Steve Waller

‘Suffolk made me who I am’ - Singing sensation looks forward to homecoming Christmas concert

The Chrissy at Christmas concert takes place at Aldeburgh Church Picture: CHRISTINA JOHNSTON

Updated: Appeal for public help as concern grows for missing Cockfield man

Police are asking local residents and farmers to search their outbuildings for Chas Thacker Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Video: ‘To my knowledge that’s kind of hearsay’ – Hurst responds to Holland’s claim Evans is lining up a replacement

Paul Hurst has responded to comments made by Matt Holland. Picture: ARCHANT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24