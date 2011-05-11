25 babies born so far on Christmas Day at West Suffolk, Ipswich and Colchester hospitals

Gemma Bowler from Stanton and baby Cody born in the early hours of Christmas Day at the West Suffolk Hospital Archant

At least 25 sets of parents have received an extra special Christmas present so far today in Suffolk and north Essex with the arrival of their newborn child.

Emily Knights and Rhys Halls with their baby girl Alice, who was born at Ipswich Hospital on Christmas Day Emily Knights and Rhys Halls with their baby girl Alice, who was born at Ipswich Hospital on Christmas Day

There have been 25 babies born so far at Colchester, Ipswich and West Suffolk hospitals, with Ipswich leading the way with nine.

There have been nine born in Colchester, five at West Suffolk Hospital and 11 at Ipswich Hospital.

One baby, Cody Bowler, born at 5.04am today on Christmas Day, even made his television debut within a few hours of his birth, popping up on a Skype video call on BBC Breakfast with midwife Justine Ladds at 7.30am.

Speaking live to the nation from West Suffolk Hospital, Justine said: “It is (another day in the office) but everybody is very festive, everybody is in good spirits. There is a really love team of midwives and care assistants, so there is a really nice festive atmosphere.”

Kayleigh Noble and Josh Hender with baby Archie, who was born at Ipswich Hospital on Christmas Day Kayleigh Noble and Josh Hender with baby Archie, who was born at Ipswich Hospital on Christmas Day

Cody arrived ten days late, with his original due date December 15.

Mum Gemma Bowler, 29, who is a singer, lives in Stanton with husband Damien and their older son Finley, aged two.

“He was very quick,” said Gemma. “I only started getting contractions at 2.45am at home and I got here just after 4.30am.”

Asked if she’d had an inkling Cody might choose to appear on Christmas Day, Gemma said: “Everyone kept saying it and I said ‘no, he will hold on to Boxing Day now’.”

Harrison Skora, who was born on Christmas Day at Ipswich Hospital Harrison Skora, who was born on Christmas Day at Ipswich Hospital

Cody weighed 8lb 11.5oz when he was born.

At Ipswich Hospital, proud parents Emily Knights, 20 and Rhys Halls, 21, welcomed Alice Yuna Daisy Halls into the world at 1.30am, three days after her due date.

Named after Ms Knights’ love of the Alice in Wonderland books and films, the couple were thrilled with Alice’s arrival on Christmas Day.

“It’s the best Christmas ever,” said beaming dad Rhys.

Dad Rich Burges with newborn baby girl Arla at Ipswich Hospital on Christmas Day Dad Rich Burges with newborn baby girl Arla at Ipswich Hospital on Christmas Day

“We were dead certain it was going to be a boy and we couldn’t decide on a name, but it was a girl and we had Alice handpicked for that so it worked out.”

But baby Alice was not the only early morning arrival – 22-year-old Kayleigh Noble gave birth to her son Archie at 5.10am.

Kayleigh and partner Josh Hender, 24, arrived on Friday night, but didn’t expect Archie to be born on Christmas Day despite having a due date of December 21.

“When we came last night we weren’t expecting him to be born Christmas Day,” Kayleigh confirmed.

“When you say it is late December everyone joked it would be Christmas Day, but no one actually thought it would be.”

The couple settled on the name Archie quickly after deciding not to know the sex of the baby beforehand, and left the hospital yesterday for the 7lbs2oz youngster to enjoy cuddles with the family.

Malgorzata Skora, 30, gave birth to her baby Harrison on Christmas morning – nine days after his original due date.

“I was really surprised he kept me waiting,” the 30-year-old from Ipswich said.

“We are looking forward to going back home to see the family and get some sleep, it’s been a long day!”

Rich and Annika Burges were delighted with the arrival of their firstborn child Arla at 3.30am.

The couple intentionally decided not to make too many plans on Christmas Day in case she arrived, having kept the couple waiting from her December 17 due date.

She was born weighing 8lbs4oz, with dad Rich believing the festive atmosphere at home in Rushmere helped the young baby along.

“Annika started contractions in the middle of the night,” he said.

“We live in Rushmere and went down to the pond last night where there was the carols and pretty lights, so I think that helped kick things into action,” he said.

The new parents left hospital yesterday to enjoy the evening at Rich’s parents where young Arla was everyone’s favourite Christmas gift.

Keep an eye on the website today and tomorrow’s paper for more stories of babies born across the area this Christmas Day.