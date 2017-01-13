Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 3°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

300-acre business park for Port of Felixstowe will be built in countryside at Kirton

06:00 13 January 2017

Land off Kirton Road (behind the buildings) has been earmarked for a 300-acre port business park between Trimley St Martin and Kirton.

Land off Kirton Road (behind the buildings) has been earmarked for a 300-acre port business park between Trimley St Martin and Kirton.

Archant

Proposals for a massive business park to serve Britain’s top container port – but situated on farmland miles away in the centre of the Felixstowe peninsula – have been submitted to planners.

6 Comments
Port of Felixstowe. PHOTO: Barrie BrooksPort of Felixstowe. PHOTO: Barrie Brooks

Land at Innocence Farm, between the A14 and Innocence Lane, Trimley St Martin, has been earmarked for the 300-acre project, which would be visited by up to 3,200 lorries a day and 600 cars.

It will feature 10 buildings with 10,000 sq m of floorspace, likely to be used as distribution centres for major companies, plus a haulage park and container storage facilities.

A rail head connected to the Ipswich-Felixstowe rail line on the opposite side of the A14 is a part of later phases of the development.

The project has been talked about for some years but has now taken a major step foward with landowners Trinity College, Cambridge, starting the formal process and hoping for an early grant of planning permission from Suffolk Coastal council.

Villagers in Kirton – the closest community – are particularly worried about the plans, which include a roundabout for car traffic just yards from Trimley St Martin Primary School in Kirton Road.

Parish councillors are currently putting together a letter opposing the plans – with the main concerns being unused existing brownfield sites in the port area; “unjustified and unrealistic” land demand; fears over traffic congestion and the impact on the village community and businesses.

Lorries will enter the site from Croft Lane – the Brightwell turning on the A14 – and in the longer term there will be a new junction on the dual carriageway and underpass to connect with the rail head.

Bidwells, agents for Trinity College, said the contact with Suffolk Coastal was part of the pre-application process, and for consideration of the topics of a scoping report for an environmental impact assessment, due to the growing pressure for more logistics capacity that it is anticipated for the Port of Felixstowe.

Almost all land in and around the 700-acre port complex has been exhausted and so the hunt has turned to sites outside the port and inland – the Innocence Farm site being five miles by road from the dock.

Andrew Blackwell, a partner in Bidwells, said: “Before the ideas that inform the sketch layout are further progressed, with commissioned technical studies, Trinity welcome an early meeting with Suffolk Coastal District Council to explore scenarios that range from the 2009 scheme to the most recent.

“Upon mutual agreement on this matter, technical studies can then be advanced and the layout plan progressed in more detail.”

Mr Blackwell said the steady growth in port operations over recent years and the terminal’s need to handle ever larger vessels is placing “intense pressure” on the port owners to source new areas for third-party logistics in and around Felixstowe.

He said: “Fresh areas for this are essential for the continued prosperity of the port, its core activity and the employment that it generates.”

The new business park will be surrounded by a landscaped earth bund up to 10m high and 50m wide.

Keywords: Suffolk Coastal council Suffolk Coastal District Council United Kingdom Suffolk Coastal District Cambridge

6 comments

  • ps could it be that they dont own that bit !!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    A Smith

    Friday, January 13, 2017

  • I accept that the port must continue to compete and thus new facilities are required but my question is why this site. They talk about a rail head on the other side of the A14, why not the whole thing on the other side of the A14. Then they are next to the rail line there is just as much land, they are nearer the port and could even eventually build a direct road link if the wanted to. Surly that would be a much better site.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    A Smith

    Friday, January 13, 2017

  • Surely 3200 lorries a day cannot be right !!. Incidentally for the writer of the previous comment Lowerstoft is spelt LOWESTOFT !!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Philgoodi

    Friday, January 13, 2017

  • The two comments below are going to be typical of "locals" over the next few years. Why because Ipswich and Felixstowe need to expand outward as they take off over the next decade, as long as the economy continues to grow. The fact is in Kirton you live on the edge of a massive industrial area called Felixstowe Docks. If you want to live an idyllic country live style I suggest you move further up the Suffolk Coast to Southwold or somewhere. Why is this site needed, because the industrial mega building sites are full in Ipswich and Felixstowe. So the dock has seen the success of Thames Ports Industrial Estates an area it really has not been too concerned about over the years and decided they need to provide the same service. Hence the move, people do not spend millions on this type of stuff for nothing. As Ipswich and Felixstowe move to end up touching down the A14 Corridor it would make more sense to have a united unitary authority driving the Growth of Greater Ipswich Economic Area organizing this in a planned way, rather than councilors from Lowerstoft Making the decision. As housing expands East of Ipswich the need for a Northern Bypass and other infrastructure needs will expand and quite simply Suffolk Coastal and Suffolk County Council stuffed with Rural Councilors are not the people to handle or make the best of it. Fingers crossed that this goes through and provides the 1,000's of jobs this area will need over the next 10 or 20 years.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    The Ginge

    Friday, January 13, 2017

  • I wonder if Andrew Blackwell would be so keen to see a massive business park with 3200 lorry movements a day built opposite his children'sgrandchildren's primary school? I thought not! How much more of OUR beautiful county is going to be destroyed in the pursuit of profit for the Port of Felixstowe?

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Swede

    Friday, January 13, 2017

  • Despite the headline to this article being a little bit presumptuous, the current trend seems to be about moving freight straight off the port and into the centralised distribution hubs or industrial parts of the country. With a complete lack of road infrastructure preventing any reliable movement of freight merely from one side of Ipswich to the other this is hardly going to be tempting commercialy. The 12 acre warehouse at Clickett Hill has still not been started after all these years, presumably for the same reasons, despite the annual promise of work starting later in the year.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Felixstowe Twit

    Friday, January 13, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Updated: Severe flood warnings downgraded in Suffolk and Essex

9 minutes ago Matt Stott
High tide at Old Felixstowe.

Warnings of life-threatening floods have been downgraded in Suffolk and Essex this morning.

Video: Essex flood warnings downgraded – but alerts remain in place

48 minutes ago Will Lodge and Matt Stott
Police attending the evacuation centre in Jaywick Lane, Clacton. Pic: Nigel Brown.

The evacuation of Jaywick in Essex over fears high tides could lead to flooding has begun, but some residents appear reluctant to leave.

Video: Snowfall will last ‘two or three hours’ until midday today

49 minutes ago Matt Stott
Christchurch Park is covered in a light dusting of snow on Friday morning.

Snow has fallen across many parts of Suffolk after below-freezing conditions overnight, with more predicted this morning.

‘Worrying trend’ as farm debt payments climb

22 minutes ago Sarah Chambers
Farms are becoming more indebted, a survey shows.

Farmers used an average of 15% of their incomes last year to pay interest on debts, a new report reveals.

Aldeburgh Primary School closed today after flood warning

08:15 Matt Stott
Aldeburgh Primary School.

Aldeburgh Primary School has closed today due to the flood risks along the Suffolk coast.

Travel updates for the region’s trains and roads on Friday

07:56 Matt Stott
No travel delays reportd in Suffolk. Pic: Jerry Turner .

The region’s transport system appears to have escaped any disruption so far this morning.

Ipswich Building Society applies to convert former clothing store into new Woodbridge branch

09:22 Tom Potter
The current Ipswich Building Society branch in Woodbridge

A building society is hoping to move into a larger premises in the centre of a Suffolk town.

Most read

Gallery: 1,100 homes in Suffolk set to be evacuated over coastal flooding fears

The tables from the famous Butt and Oyster floating in the River Orwell at Pin Mill after the storm surge of 2013. Photo by Anthony Cullen - photographicday.com

Updated: Severe flood warnings downgraded in Suffolk and Essex

High tide at Old Felixstowe.

Video: Snowfall will last ‘two or three hours’ until midday today

Christchurch Park is covered in a light dusting of snow on Friday morning.

Video: Essex flood warnings downgraded – but alerts remain in place

Police attending the evacuation centre in Jaywick Lane, Clacton. Pic: Nigel Brown.

Flood warnings for Suffolk coast urge home owners and businesses to take ‘immediate action’

Flooding on the A12 in both directions at Blythburgh during a tidal surge and storm in 2013.

Ipswich Town transfer rumours: 10 players the Blues may sign before January 31

Rotherham United's Danny Ward, left

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

300-acre business park for Port of Felixstowe will be built in countryside at Kirton

Land off Kirton Road (behind the buildings) has been earmarked for a 300-acre port business park between Trimley St Martin and Kirton.

Ipswich Town transfer rumours: 10 players the Blues may sign before January 31

Rotherham United's Danny Ward, left

Video: Essex flood warnings downgraded – but alerts remain in place

Police attending the evacuation centre in Jaywick Lane, Clacton. Pic: Nigel Brown.

Marcus Stewart knows Ipswich Town have a ‘harder sell’ now than when he joined mid-season

Marcus Stewart celebrates during Ipswich Town's play-off final win against Barnsley in 2000. Photo: JAMIE NIBLOCK.

Gallery: 1,100 homes in Suffolk set to be evacuated over coastal flooding fears

The tables from the famous Butt and Oyster floating in the River Orwell at Pin Mill after the storm surge of 2013. Photo by Anthony Cullen - photographicday.com

Former England manager Graham Taylor dies, aged 72

Graham Taylor has died, aged 72
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24