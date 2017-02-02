3,500 people take part in latest consultation on Sizewell C

The TEAGS action group on Sizewell C, B1122 Action Group, Minsmere Levels Stakeholder Group and Theberton and Eastbridge Parish Council have handed over comments on the Stage 2 consultation to EDF Energy officials. L-R Charles Macdowell ,Steve Brett,Paul Collins,Alison Downes,Su Swallow.

More than 3,500 people have taken part in Stage 2 of the Sizewell C public consultation which ends on Friday, February 3 after ten weeks of events, exhibitions and meetings.

A computer generated image of how Sizewell C will look

Among those handing their submissions in as the consultation ended were Theberton & Eastbridge Action Group on Sizewell C (TEAGS) the B1122 Action Group, Minsmere Levels Stakeholder Group and Theberton and Eastbridge Parish Council.

A spokesman for the groups said: “As the communities in the frontline of Sizewell C, we’ve worked long and hard on the submissions we are handing in.

“We have to believe that our views will make a difference, otherwise what is the point of this consultation? We strongly urge EDF to pay attention to what we have to say, and to prove their wish to be a good neighbour by genuinely addressing all our concerns.”

There have been 70 events held in churches, community centres, offices, village and town halls across the county and the Sizewell C team has worked alongside organisations such as the Rural Coffee Caravan project to ensure even the smallest communities were reached.

Independent body Planning Aid England has also helped 14 parish councils submit their responses with funding from EDF Energy to provide independent and free guidance and advice to local parish and town councils during this consultation.

EDF said each issue raised will now be considered and recorded. The feedback will be analysed and used to help EDF Energy develop final proposals which will be subject to further consultation.

Jim Crawford, Sizewell C project development director, said: “I would like to thank the local communities across East Suffolk for taking part in this latest round of public consultation for Sizewell C.

“We will now take the time necessary to fully consider all the feedback we have received, in order to shape the proposals we will develop for further public consultation. This will be a detailed process and shows our commitment to genuine consultation and listening to our stakeholders.”

Stage 2 consultation followed the signing of contracts for EDF Energy’s Hinkley Point C power station. EDF will carry out the third stage of consultation before finalising its plans for submission to the Planning Inspectorate.