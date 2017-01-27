3D printing technology helps student Elliott Roberts, from Mildenhall, find his way

From left: National Star students Kristian Harrison, Elliott Roberts, and Steve Martin with the 3D map they have created Contributed

Friends of a visually-impaired student from Mildenhall have used innovative 3D printing technology to help him get around college.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Elliott Roberts, from Mildenhall, needs help everywhere he goes, including short trips around National Star in Gloucestershire, a specialist national college for people with disabilities and learning difficulties.

But his friends and fellow students Steve Martin and Kristian Harrison have come up with a unique solution.

They are making Elliott a personalised 3D tactile map of Elizabeth House, their college residence, so he can have more independence.

Steve and Kristian learned to use special software to create the three-dimensional map, then printed it on a 3D printer.

This new technology means Elliott, 20, will be able to go from the lift to his room and to his bathroom without support.

“It means I can be more independent at college,” he said.

Steve, 23, said: “The idea came from our discussions with Elliott. We wanted to make something that would make Elliott’s life easier at Elizabeth House.”

Kristian, 18, added: “We made a lot of mistakes but we have fixed them along the way. I’m really excited about the project and how it can help others.”

The trio were invited to show off their work at the Bett Show, an education technology event in London.

Simon Barnett, the tutor at National Star who is working with them, said there were a lot of challenges in creating the map.

“As Elliott can’t feel enough with his fingertips to read Braille we had to create a new language for him. They have surprised me at how well they have done and I am so proud of them.”

He thinks it may be one of the first times 3D printing is being used to create a personalised map.

It has raised sections with different shapes to help Elliott differentiate between the rooms.

“This is a wonderful example of how supporters enable National Star to use its expertise, which we have built upon for 50 years, to work with young people with disabilities and help them realise their aspirations,” said David Ellis, National Star chief executive.