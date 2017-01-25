4G mobile phone mast in Stowmarket gets permission despite health fears for schoolchildren

A mobile phone mast in Basingstoke, Hampshire, as Chancellor Philip Hammond said that the investment of £1 billion in high-speed fibre broadband across the country and 5G mobile data trials will help create a "world class digital infrastructure" to boost the UK's productivity. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday November 23, 2016. As part of a new National Productivity Fund worth £23 billion that will also include increased spending on the driverless car research, the Government will provide investment to private sector businesses to roll out full fibre broadband by 2021. See PA story BUDGET 5G. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

A decision to allow a mobile phone mast next to two schools has angered Stowmarket residents, who fear for the health of schoolchildren if it is built.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mid Suffolk District Council granted permission to Shared Access to build a mast behind Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre, which is next to Wood Ley Primary School and Stowmarket High School. The mast is also behind Playworld at the leisure centre, a children’s indoor soft play area.

Before the decision, hundreds of residents on the town’s Chilton estate signed a petition against the mast. Denise Askew, who set up a Facebook campaign against the mast, said the result has left her devastated.

“I really thought because we had so many people that they would listen to us,” she said after permission was granted for the 4G O2 and Vodafone mast on Wednesday. “In other countries they would not build a mast within a 500 metre radius of where children regularly congregate. They said the health concerns are not a legitimate planning objection, but why do other countries have stronger protections?

“If they can’t say 100% the mast will not have an effect, especially on the children, we should not be treated as guinea pigs. I don’t know if we can appeal. I will be writing to our MP Jo Churchill, but for me, if they build the mast I am going to leave Stowmarket.”

Ms Askew said she moved to the town in July, and feared the 60 foot mast will also damage house prices. The application was objected to by Stowmarket Town Council on the grounds there was already adequate 4G provision in the area and the design and height of the mast were not suitable.

Resident Robert Taylor said: “I attended the planning meeting and was amazed as the vote went for the mast. Our children’s health views were not taken into consideration in the planning process.

“We were shown a list of other sites that were looked at [including] Chilton Primary School and their comments were that it should not be considered, as local people would object – then they go for the mast next to two schools.”

The planning committee voted five in favour to three against, with three abstentions. Matthew Hicks, chairman of the committee, said: “The committee took this decision after a long debate, considering all of the planning grounds and detailed reports from officers and statements from ward members. I am aware of concerns around the health impact of this mast; however the proposal has been certified as being in line with the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection’s guidelines.

“This fully meets the safety requirements required by the British Government, and so I hope this will reassure anyone concerned about the health risks.”