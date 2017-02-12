Overcast

£50,000 reward for information on missing Corrie McKeague to be withdrawn by family

12:27 12 February 2017

Corrie McKeague

Corrie McKeague

Archant

The reward will close in the coming days, with anyone who has any information that leads to Corrie McKeague’s discovery being urged to come forward now.

Mother Nicola Urquhart and brother Darroch McKeague appealed for information on missing Corrie McKeagueMother Nicola Urquhart and brother Darroch McKeague appealed for information on missing Corrie McKeague

Corrie disappeared after a night out in Bury St Edmunds on September 24, 2016. He was last seen on CCTV at 3.24am entering the ‘horseshoe area’ off Brentgovel Street, in the centre of town.

In Decmeber 2016 Corrie’s mother Nicola Urquhart announced that an anonymous couple had come forward with £50,000 as a reward for information that leads to his discovery.

The reward came after a five-figure reward was put up by his father, Martin McKeague, along with Corrie’s grandparents Mary and Oliver.

Who is Corrie and what do we know about his disappearance?

On Saturday, February 11, Mrs Urquhart announced that the £50,000 reward will end on February 18. This does not effect the other five-figure reward.

Mrs Urquhart said: “As most of you will be aware, back in early December 2016, a £50,000 reward for information leading to Corrie being found was offered.

“The reward was kindly and very generously put forward by a business couple, local to Suffolk. It was their wish that they remained anonymous.

“At this moment in time, the offer of a reward hasn’t brought to the fore the information we had hoped for.

“Following discussion, we consider it sensible that the offer of a reward should not remain in place indefinitely.

“As such, we have decided to leave a reward in place for one more week.

On February 18 2017 the offer of a £50,000 reward will be withdrawn.

“On behalf of my family, I would wish to publicly thank from the bottom of our hearts the couple concerned.

“Not only have they offered what would be to most of us, a life changing sum of money in the shape of the reward, they have also given their time and made great efforts to assist us find Corrie. We will be forever grateful to them for this.”

The news comes after police announced they will spend up to ten weeks searching a landfill site near Cambridge.

The numbers to call if you have any information are 07379 333 024 and 07379 333 025. Alternatively you can phone police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

