£60k worth of computers stolen from lorry trailer while driver slept in Stanway layby

A lorry similar to the one which had £60k worth of computer monitors stolen Archant

Nearly £60,000 worth of computer monitors were stolen from a lorry trailer parked in a layby while the driver slept.

Police are appealing for witnesses over the theft, which took place sometime between 10pm on Sunday and the early hours of Monday.

The trailer was parked in the layby just before the Stanway A12 Tollgate turnoff.

The driver, who was asleep during the theft, felt unwell when he woke up and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The lorry was parked on the London bound side of the road after arriving at Harwich in the early hours of Sunday with its cargo – which weighed around 10 metric tonnes.

It is believed the monitors were stolen from the nearside of the trailer.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who may have used the layby that day and noticed anything suspicious.

Anybody with any information is asked to contact Dc Phil Terry or DS Richard Edwards at Colchester CID on Essex Police 101.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via an anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.