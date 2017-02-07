£73,000 owed to St Edmundsbury Borough Council is written off

Money (stock) Archant

A west Suffolk council has written off £72,800 in debts, after conceding they are unlikely to be recovered.

The debts owed to St Edmundsbury Borough Council relate to a mixture of overpaid housing benefits, business rates that have not been paid and unpaid council tax.

They were written off by the borough cabinet at a meeting on Tuesday, February 7.

The cabinet member for resources Ian Houlder said there was no “positive side” to the motion, and told the cabinet that every effort had been made to recover the debts.

He said if the debtors do “reappear” on the council’s radar, the debts can be reopened even after they are written off.

The debts, details of which were all exempt from being seen by the public, consisted of:

• Business rates – £32,209

• Housing benefit – £22,012

• Sundry debt (council tax and others) – £18,578