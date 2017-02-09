73-year-old man bailed for the fifth time in Rattlesden murder investigation

Birds Green, Rattlesden. Archant

A 73-year-old man arrested following the sudden death of Beryl Mary Taylor in Rattlesden last July has been bailed again for the fifth time by detectives.

Police were called to an address in Birds Green in Rattlesden around 12.30pm on Monday, July 11, following the death of Mrs Taylor, 70, who was known as Mary.

The 73-year-old man was initially arrested on suspicion of assisting a suicide. He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre and was then further arrested on suspicion of murder.

He was interviewed and was initially bailed to return to police on August 24.

After he was rebailed on that date, he has since been rebailed on November 17, January 3 and now February 8.

On February 9, Suffolk police confirmed he had answered bail and been rebailed again to return to police at the end of March, to allow further enquiries to be carried out.