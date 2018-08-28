Cloudy

Ipswich care provider sees vast improvement in latest watchdog report

PUBLISHED: 11:42 25 October 2018 | UPDATED: 11:42 25 October 2018

A&A heathcare have achieved a good in their latest watchdog report. Picture: A&A HEALTHCARE

An Ipswich care provider which helps support people with complex needs in their homes has been given a ‘good’ rating by a health watchdog, a year after being put into special measures.

A&A Healthcare Services Ltd was inspected in May 2018 by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in a follow up to its previous report.

The care provider, which cares for people in their own homes who have multiple diagnosed conditions including ADHD, autism, mental health problems, epilepsy and learning difficulties among others, achieved good in all categories - a vast improvement from last year’s rating.

During the most recent visit, the CQC said it had seen significant improvements and that there were no longer any breaches of regulation.

The report said: “People received care that was individualised and responsive to their needs.

“The service listened to people’s experiences, concerns and complaints.

“They acted to investigate people’s complaints, learnt by their mistakes and made any changes needed to avoid them happening again.”

The report listed improvements that had been made by A&A, including the employment of a registered manager and an increased staffing level.

A spokesman from A&A said: “Following on from our 2017 CQC inspection report, A&A conducted a very thorough and complete assessment of all protocols, practices and ethics.

“Through this, A&A was able to develop a very detailed and extensive 41-point improvement plan.

“The plan was designed to not only improve the points raised in the report, but also to further reinforce whatever good practices that we already in place.

“We were very pleased that the CQC were able to see the progress we had made, and the hard work put in by our team of highly dedicated managers and staff: however we are all committed to continuing to improve and develop our service for the benefit and success of the citizens of Suffolk.”

The 2017 report was prompted following seven health and social care professionals, who supported the health treatment of the clients, had contacted the CQC raising concerns about the service people were receiving from A&A.

