Pedestrian left with head injuries after being hit by car

Emergency services at the scene of an accident on Norwich Road in Thetford. PHOTO: Conor Matchett Archant

A road has been closed after a pedestrian was left with head injuries in a car crash.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

⚠️ Service 3 - 10:42 from Thetford to Watton for Norwich is currently held on the A11 due to a police incident. We will be with you as soon as possible. — Konectbus (@konectbuses) October 24, 2018

The A1075 Norwich Road in Thetford was closed by police by the BP garage by the Churchill Road junction after they were called to the scene at 10.30am today.

A man was hit by a silver Rover 45 Impression on the busy road, and is being treated for serious head injuries at West Suffolk Hospital. An air ambulance was on the scene at 11am but did not take the casualty.

Traffic is being diverted down Churchill Road.

UPDATE: The road was reopened at 3pm.

An air ambulance leaves the scene of an accident on the Norwich Road in Thetford. PHOTO: Conor Matchett An air ambulance leaves the scene of an accident on the Norwich Road in Thetford. PHOTO: Conor Matchett

Check our live traffic map.

Emergency services at the scene of an accident on Norwich Road in Thetford. PHOTO: Conor Matchett Emergency services at the scene of an accident on Norwich Road in Thetford. PHOTO: Conor Matchett