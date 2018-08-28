Pedestrian left with head injuries after being hit by car
PUBLISHED: 11:02 24 October 2018 | UPDATED: 15:55 24 October 2018
Archant
A road has been closed after a pedestrian was left with head injuries in a car crash.
The A1075 Norwich Road in Thetford was closed by police by the BP garage by the Churchill Road junction after they were called to the scene at 10.30am today.
A man was hit by a silver Rover 45 Impression on the busy road, and is being treated for serious head injuries at West Suffolk Hospital. An air ambulance was on the scene at 11am but did not take the casualty.
Traffic is being diverted down Churchill Road.
UPDATE: The road was reopened at 3pm.
