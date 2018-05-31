What are the most dangerous roads in Suffolk and Essex?

Traffic on the A12. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The A12 has been named the most dangerous A-road in our region, according to data obtained on the number of crashes and casualties on our busiest roads.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The notorious bend in Farnham on the A12 near Saxmundham. Picture: SIMON PARKER The notorious bend in Farnham on the A12 near Saxmundham. Picture: SIMON PARKER

The data, obtained by leading motorcycle and classic car insurance broker Carole Nash following a Freedom of Information request to the Department for Transport, looked at all reported road incidents on UK roads between 2007 and 2016.

Although it found the A1 had 7,448 accidents – more than any other road in East Anglia - the A12 was second with 4,788 accidents involving 7,699 vehicles.

In total there were 90 casualties in those crashes.

The A14, which also covers parts of Cambridgeshire, had 2,727 accidents involving 4,293 vehicles, with 76 casualties.

The A14 at Stowmarket. Picture: SU ANDERSON The A14 at Stowmarket. Picture: SU ANDERSON

The A120 was deemed the region’s safest A-road with 942 accidents involving 1,516 vehicles, causing 25 casualties.

However, the findings reveal that the number of reported accidents has largely decreased year-on-year, with 25% fewer crashes registered on major roads in 2016 than 2007.

Rebecca Donohue, head of marketing at Carole Nash, said: “Safety is naturally paramount to every road user, so we hope this data and the road safety hub on our website will help provide our customers with as much information as possible to keep them safe.

“It is very positive though to note that the number of accidents across the country is steadily decreasing year-on-year, which is testament to road users and those who enforce the safety precautions on our highways.”