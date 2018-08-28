Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Speeding down since penalties toughened – but Suffolk cameras still catch 16,000

PUBLISHED: 11:42 21 October 2018 | UPDATED: 09:29 22 October 2018

Speed camera on the A140 southbound, near the junction for Coddenham Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Speed camera on the A140 southbound, near the junction for Coddenham Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Archant

Tougher punishment for speeding may be helping to cut offences in Suffolk, new research has suggested.

The number of motorists caught by the county’s fixed speed cameras fell almost 20% after harsher fines came in last spring.

Despite a reduction in speeding across Suffolk, according to year-on-year figures, police warned too many drivers were continuing to flout the law and put lives at risk.

Financial comparison website GoCompare asked forces around the country for speeding figures to see if driver attitudes had changed since speeding motorists faced tougher penalties, with fines for serious breaches starting at 150% of weekly income.

Of 16 forces to supply data, Suffolk saw the fourth biggest decline between May 2017 and May 2018, with offences falling from 19,935 to 16,363.

The total was still too many for acting inspector Ben Hollands, of the roads and armed policing team, who has seen the impact of deadly collisions caused by speed – one of the ‘fatal four’ offences leading to people being killed or seriously injured, along with drink-driving, using a mobile phone and not wearing a seatbelt.

“Unfortunately, I’ve seen lives broken and families bereaved by accidents caused as a result of excessive speed,” said acting inspector Hollands.

“Speed reduces reaction time and has an impact on the level of injury caused in a collision.

“There needs to be a change in culture to make speeding as unacceptable as drink-driving or using a mobile phone.

“We have enforcement tools at our disposal, but it’s also about education.”

Suffolk’s police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore added: “It’s encouraging to see speeding down – particularly with traffic levels up on last year – but there are still too many doing it.

“Maybe the message is starting to get through that speed limits are there to be observed but there remains a minority of grossly irresponsible drivers who need a stronger message.”

GoCompare found April the worst month for speeding in Suffolk, with 2,000 offences compared to 520 recorded in December – the fewest of any month in the last year.

The most active speed camera was on the A12 between East Bergholt and Stratford St Mary – catching 2,322 drivers over the 70mph limit – including one travelling at 124mph.

Topic Tags:

Suffolk man died scaling Russian mountain

Yesterday, 21:19 Amy Gibbons
Daniel Read's inquest was heard at the Coroners Court at Beacon House in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

A man from Suffolk died while attempting to climb the tallest mountain in Europe, an inquest heard.

Gallery: Batman etched on man’s prosthetic leg as Ipswich garage launches free innovative vinyl wrap service

Yesterday, 19:00 Megan Aldous
Impressive Batman design on prosthetic leg in Ipswich Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

A Royal Mail employee is thrilled to have his favourite superhero on his prosthetic leg thanks to an Ipswich garage.

Man charged following early morning police chase

Yesterday, 17:45 James Carr
A man has been charged following a police chase in Lowestoft. Photo: Google.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with a host of driving offences after a police chase through Lowestoft.

Woman in her 80s suffers serious chest injuries following morning car crash

Yesterday, 17:23 James Carr
Police are appealing for information after a serious car crash on Queen Elizabeth Drive in Beccles. Photo: Google.

A woman in her 80s was taken to hospital with serious chest injuries after a car crash during the morning rush hour, with another driver also hospitalised.

Long delays on A12 near Colchester as crash partially blocks northbound carriageway

Yesterday, 17:22 Will Jefford
The A12 near Colchester United's stadium, Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A crash on the A12 has partially blocked the northbound road between J27 and J28 near Colchester United’s Football Stadium.

Popular Suffolk teacher died attempting ‘risky’ skydiving move

Yesterday, 16:52 Amy Gibbons
Inspirational teacher James Brooke, 26, died following a skydiving accident at Beccles Airfield Picture: RIVERWALK SCHOOL

A young teacher died after attempting a “high performance” skydiving manoeuvre, an inquest heard.

Woman hit by car outside department store

Yesterday, 16:12 James Carr
There has been a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Smallgate, Beccles. Photo: Google.

A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car outside a department store.

Most read

Video: ‘It’s a horrible situation panning out at Portman Road... I’m so upset’ - Holland on Ipswich struggles

Matt Holland has had his say on Ipswich Town's start to life under Paul Hurst. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

Updated: Appeal for public help as concern grows for missing Cockfield man

Police are asking local residents and farmers to search their outbuildings for Chas Thacker Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Popular Suffolk teacher died attempting ‘risky’ skydiving move

Inspirational teacher James Brooke, 26, died following a skydiving accident at Beccles Airfield Picture: RIVERWALK SCHOOL

Essex Police working with Ryanair after passenger filmed launching racist tirade

Essex Police say they are working with Ryanair and Spanish authorities after the incident Picture: PA

Opinion: Fuller Flavour: Short-changed and despondent. Maybe it is soon time to say thanks to Hurst... But no thanks

Jack Lankester comes on for Gwion Edwards during the second half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Suffolk man died scaling Russian mountain

Daniel Read's inquest was heard at the Coroners Court at Beacon House in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24