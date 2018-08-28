A12 blocked after two vehicles collide
PUBLISHED: 08:58 29 October 2018
The A12 is partially blocked at Thorington following a collision on the road.
Motorists are being warned of potential delays on the A12 in north-east Suffolk as the emergency services deal with a crash involving two vehicles.
Police were called shortly before 7:30am on Monday morning with reports of a collision near to the Thorington junction.
Ambulance has been called and recovery was contacted shortly after 8am.
