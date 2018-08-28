Long delays on A12 near Colchester as crash partially blocks northbound carriageway

The A12 near Colchester United's stadium, Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A crash on the A12 has partially blocked the northbound road between J27 and J28 near Colchester United’s Football Stadium.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident happened around 5.20pm and long tailbacks are delaying drivers on both the northbound and southbound carriageways.

Essex Travel News warned drivers on Twitter: “UPDATE - A12 Northbound – PARTIALLY BLOCKED between J27 (Spring Lane/A133) and J28 (Colchester United Football Stadium) following an accident. Long Delays on the approach.

There are also very long delays London-bound between J28 and J27.”

More to follow.