WATCH: Abnormal load moves along the A12

Picture: ARCHANT

An abnormal load made its way along the A12 having been delayed for a day.

Motorists were told to expect delays as the load was escorted from A12 Essex border at Copdock northbound to Ferry Road, Bawdsey.

Suffolk police officers later escorted the load from A12 North Martlesham Heath layby to the site.

It was due to take place on Wednesday but actually happened on Thursday, with the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing and Firearms Unit posting a video of its arrival at its destination.

It is now completing a journey back to the Essex border “unladen but under escort until clear of the A12 roundabouts”.