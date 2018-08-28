Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Serious delays on A12 after van crashes off road

PUBLISHED: 07:36 01 November 2018 | UPDATED: 07:36 01 November 2018

A busy stretch of the A12

A busy stretch of the A12

Archant

A van has crashed off the A12 causing serious delays near East Bergholt.

The vehicle crashed just before 7am and the emergency services were called shortly after.

The fire service were in attendance, sending out two engines from separate stations in Suffolk. Essex Fire also sent out one engine but it was not required at the scene.

The Police and Ambulance Service were also in attendance and a male was extracted from the van before their arrival.

More to follow.

Exclusive: ‘Shameful’ - critics hit out as third of children denied special needs provision

05:30 Amy Gibbons
Concerns have been raised over the shortfall of special school placements in Suffolk Picture: GETTY IMAGES / ISTOCKPHOTO

Suffolk’s special needs provision is reportedly in “crisis” as new data reveals one third of children could not get provision within their home county.

Ipswich man arrested after fatal crash near Stansted Airport

2 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
The crash happened on the northbound stretch of the M11 between junctions 8 and 8a Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man from Ipswich has been taken into police custody after a driver in his 50s was killed in a collision on the M11.

Serious delays on A12 after van crashes off road

4 minutes ago Will Jefford
A busy stretch of the A12

A van has crashed off the A12 causing serious delays near East Bergholt.

How do you get the job as Father Christmas?

11 minutes ago Megan Aldous
The qualities of Wyevale Garden Centre's Father Christmas Picture: ANDREW HOBBS

With the festive season upon us we take a look at what qualities and experience you need to become the jolly man in the red suit.

‘Libraries are not just about books’ - leader’s goal to transform view of service

34 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Bruce Leeke, chief executive of Suffolk Libraries. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Libraries in Suffolk must do a better job of showing how they enrich people’s lives beyond loaning books, their leader has said.

Ipswich waiting to hear how new fund could transform town centre

11:30 Paul Geater
Will the new scheme bring people back to Ipswich town centre? Picture: NEIL PERRY

Bosses in Ipswich are waiting to hear how they can apply for a share of the government’s multi-million pound transformation fund to boost town centres.

‘Not acceptable’ - teenagers caught reportedly throwing fireworks in the street

06:32 Andrew Papworth
The fireworks seized in Colchester. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A batch of fireworks were seized from teenagers in a town centre amid reports they had been throwing them in the street.

Most read

Ipswich man arrested after fatal crash near Stansted Airport

The crash happened on the northbound stretch of the M11 between junctions 8 and 8a Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Motorcyclist ‘seriously injured’ in crash on country road

The crash happened on Heath Road, near Sutton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

See before and after pictures of multimillion pound improvements to Jaywick Sands

Jaywick Sands, Essex Avenue, pictured before and after the work. Picture: ECC

Video: ‘We need a little help... but it doesn’t have to be a major overhaul’ - Lambert on January transfer plans

Paul Lambert would like to give his Ipswich Town squad 'a little help' in January. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Staggering symmetry between McCarthy’s great escape and Lambert’s rescue mission... but will the result be the same?

There are remarkable similarities between the start of Mick McCarthy and Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town careers. Picture: PAGEPIX/ROSS HALLS

Appeal to find missing 45-year-old woman

Have you seen Camilla Tarr? Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24