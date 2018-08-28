Serious delays on A12 after van crashes off road

A busy stretch of the A12 Archant

A van has crashed off the A12 causing serious delays near East Bergholt.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The vehicle crashed just before 7am and the emergency services were called shortly after.

The fire service were in attendance, sending out two engines from separate stations in Suffolk. Essex Fire also sent out one engine but it was not required at the scene.

The Police and Ambulance Service were also in attendance and a male was extracted from the van before their arrival.

More to follow.