A120 closed at Marks Tey in Essex from tomorrow night for roadworks

16:30 10 January 2017

A120 at Marks Tey

A120 at Marks Tey

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Night closures begin on the A120 from tomorrow night for essential maintenance work.

Comment

The road will be closed between Marks Tey and the Earls Colne/Coggeshall turn off at the B1024 between 8pm and 6am.

Traffic will be diverted via Chelmsford, using the A12 and the A131, during these times.

There have already been delays on the route as preparatory work on Monday and yesterday saw temporary traffic lights on the stretch of road.

There will also be traffic lights and a 40mph speed limit on the Wix bypass while drainage works are carried out, and a 50mph limit between the A12 Ardleigh junction and Hare Green for safety barrier works.

The work is part of a £6million package of repairs on the A120 and A12 in Essex being carried out this spring, which as well as resurfacing include bridge repairs, drainage works and barrier upgrades.

Highways England project manager Kelly Milburn said: “This work will improve safety and provide smoother journeys for the thousands of drivers that use the A120 and A12 each day.

“We understand this will cause some disruption, so we have planned the work carefully and closely with Essex County Council, parishes and other transport services to reduce its impact as much as we can.

“While we are carrying out this essential work, I would urge motorists to plan ahead and allow extra time in case of any delays.”

Keywords: Essex County Council United Kingdom Essex County

