A12 briefly closed at Wrentham after three cars collide

The A12 near Wrentham Archant

Three cars crashed on the A12 Priory Road at Wrentham, between Lowestoft and Southwold, on Sunday morning (January 29).

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The accident happened just after 10am and saw the road briefly closed to allow firefighters to free people trapped in the cars, which were a Renault Scenic, a Toyota Auris and a Toyota Aygo.

A spokesman from Suffolk police said it looked like there were only minor injuries for those involved in the collision.

There were long queues reported in the area in the immediate aftermath of the collision.

However, a diversion route was put in place by police of one mile shortly after the crash occurred to allow people to rejoin the road beyond the accident and continue with their journeys.

Once the fire crews from Lowestoft South and Wrentham stations had left the scene, the road was partially reopened for traffic before the vehicles are recovered later this afternoon.