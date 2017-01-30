A12 closed at Kelvedon overnight at weekends in February for bridge works

Two major roads in Essex – the A12 and the A120 – have overnight closures this week while maintenance work is carried out by Highways England.

Repair works to the Ewell Bridge across the A12 near Kelvedon mean the A12 will be closed overnight at weekends – from 8pm-6am – from the Saturday (February 4) night until Monday morning (March 6).

Motorists will be diverted along the A120 to Braintree and the A131/A130 to Chelmsford.

Bridge users will also be diverted via Windmill Hill, Highfields Road and Maldon Road.

The work coincides with track maintenance on the Great Eastern mainline between the region and London at weekends in February, when train passengers must use a rail replacement bus service between Ingatestone and Newbury Park, using the Underground to travel on into central London.

This week on the A120 the road will be closed overnight (8pm-6am) from tonight until Friday, February 3, between Marks Tey and Coggeshall – the diversion is the same as for the A12 works.

Along the Tendring stretch of the A120, traffic lights and a 40mph limit remain in place on the Wix bypass for drainage works, while a 50mph, narrow lanes and lane closures continue between Ardleigh and Hare Green for barrier works.

The A120 westbound will be closed overnight (8pm-6am) at Great Bromley from Tuesday night (January 31) until Friday (February 3), with a diversion via the A133 between Colchester and Frating and then on to Horsley Cross.

The works are all part of a larger package of improvements to both roads through Essex, with Highways England investing more than £5million on works to bridges, road surfaces, central reservation barriers and drainage.

The work, taking place right along the A120 from Braintree to Harwich, and on the A12 through mid and north Essex, is due to run until May.

It coincides with two consultations about longer-term improvements to the routes.

Essex County Council is asking for views on five potential dual carriageway routes of the A120 from Braintree to the A12, while Highways England is running a consultation on works to the make the A12 three lanes from Chelmsford to Colchester.