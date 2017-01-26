A12 closed near Colchester after a serious collision

Road closed. Archant

There are long delays on the A12 this evening following a serious collision on the dual carriageway.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

1/2 Apologies for the confusion - #A12 is closed SOUTHBOUND only btwn J25 and J24 due to a serious collision. more to follow.... — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) January 26, 2017

Firefighters, police and paramedics were all called to a collision on the A12 between junction 25 and 24 (Marks Tey to Kelvedon) involving two vehicles earlier this evening at around 5.15pm.

One casualty was released by firefighters by 6.35pm.

Currently, the southbound carriageway is completely blocked.

Northbound, one lane is closed between the same two junctions after a vehicle broke down.

Highways England officers said on Twitter this evening that it was a “serious collision” and urged drivers to plan ahead.

Essex Police has been contacted for further details but was too busy to respond.

Drivers and passengers stuck in stationary traffic have taken to social media to say they have been sat there for more than an hour.

Did you see what happened, if it is safe to do so please email details here.