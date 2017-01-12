A12 junction at Yoxford will become ‘untenable’ if Sizewell C built

Local Yoxford residents Doris Watts, Tony Middleditch, Jack Utting, Marjorie Johnson and Jenny Kirtley share their concern regarding possible traffic congestion concerns occuring at junction A12 and A1120

Villagers claim their community is being treated with “utter contempt” over potential traffic problems that could arise from building the proposed Sizewell C nuclear power station.

The A12 junctions in the centre of Yoxford will be the pinch-points, with all traffic heading for the construction site for a decade – up to 1,500 bus and lorry movements a day at peak times – having to pass through the village.

Residents are worried this will mean more congestion, noise and pollution, and are unhappy with suggested solutions from EDF Energy – and do not believe a roundabout or traffic lights are the answer.

Resident Tony Middleditch said: “People that I have spoken to in Yoxford are getting very angry as they feel that EDF is treating us with utter contempt. The Stage 2 consultation document is a smoke and mirror exercise which minimises the effects that their project will have on our lovely village.

“If the Sizewell C construction project goes ahead all Sizewell traffic will converge on an 80 metre stretch of the A12 in the centre of Yoxford.

“Yoxford will therefore suffer most in terms of congestion, noise and pollution.”

Residents are concerned at the impact on both the B1122 and A1120 junctions.

Mr Middleditch, a former parish councillor, said Yoxford already suffered congestion at peak times.

He said: “Future traffic densities will substantially increase due to both natural growth and the huge number of vehicles connected with the Sizewell project. Under these conditions congestion will become the norm and if a roundabout is built which disrupts the current free flow of A12 traffic the situation will become untenable.

“It is time that Yoxford’s traffic problems are examined seriously. We feel that we are the forgotten ones. We feel let down. We deserve better.”

An EDF Energy spokeswoman said studies had been carried out of the A12/B1122 junction and further work was planned as part of the preparations for the final Stage 3 consultation.

The company was keen to engage with people and hear their views, which would be taken into account, and the public has until February 3 to comment.

Yoxford Parish Council is hosting a public meeting at the Village Hall tomorrow from 10am to noon to gather residents’ views on the proposed development.