A12 northbound near Copdock reopens after four-vehicle crash

19:03 09 February 2017

The A12 as it approaches the Copdock roundabout (stock image).

Archant

Motorists faced delays on the A12 heading into Ipswich this evening after four vehicles were involved in a crash.

Comment

A BMW 318, Peugeot panel van, Toyota Auris and a Volkswagen Polo were involved in a collision on the dual carriageway northbound around a mile from Copdock at 4.50pm, police said.

The inside lane between junction 32b (Belstead) and junction 33 (Copdock Interchange) was blocked for around an hour-and-a-half before the road had fully reopened at 6.25pm.

There were no serious injuries. Four fire engines were called and crews rescued a man who was trapped in one of the vehicles.

The man suffered a stomach injury and was treated by paramedics at the scene, but did not need to be taken to hospital, police said.

Vehicles were able to pass the scene of the crash on the outside lane, despite a large amount of debris.

The BMW and Volkswagen were recovered. There were no arrests.

Ram raid at Lady Lane service station in Hadleigh sparks call for better police presence

20:57 Emily Townsend
roup set up petition calling on more policing for Hadleigh after service station break-in, rape allegations & robberies in the town. Organiser Ollie Morphew.

Calls to lay on extra police patrols in Hadleigh have been sparked in a petition set up by a resident who admits he feels “unsafe” in his own home.

Lorry driver jailed as family pay tribute to Tiptree tractor driver Philip Gunfield

19:34 Matt Stott
Philip Gunfield pictured with his granddaughter Evie. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A lorry driver has been jailed after a Tiptree tractor driver was killed in a road crash.

Gallery: Days Gone By - when Tattingstone was changed forever by the Alton Water reservoir

19:18
Preparation work on the site of the Alton Water Reservoir in March 1973. Photo: OWEN HINES/ARCHANT

Alton Water is the largest man-made reservoir in Suffolk with a perimeter of more than eight miles, writes David Kindred,

Project pledging to breathe new life into Shotley pier given backing from Suffolk MP

17:30 Emily Townsend
Supporters of the bid for Shotley Pier campaign. From left: Sally Chicken, chairman of Shotley Heritage Community Benefit Societ, Ltd, Gary Richen, James Cartlidge MP, Derek Davis, Babergh councillor and Annette Ellis, manager of Stowmarket tourist information office. Picture: Ruth Leach

A community project pledging to restore the maritime heritage of Shotley has been hailed as “brilliant” by a Suffolk MP.

Care payments in Suffolk to rise after county gives approval to new budget

18:25 Paul Geater
Suffolk County Council prepares for its budget meeting.

Suffolk County Council payments to care providers are set to go up substantially after the new budget for the authority was approved by councillors.

Blow for family of George Woodward as life-changing new treatment carries $2 million price tag

18:26 Gemma Mitchell
Laura Barber and Lee Woodward with their children Ivy and George at the La Vegas themed fundraiser.

It felt like a dream come true for one Ipswich mother when life-changing new treatment for her son’s rare and degenerative illness was approved in America.

