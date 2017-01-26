Overcast

A12 now reopened near Colchester after a serious collision earlier

20:50 26 January 2017

Road closed.

Road closed.

Archant

There were long delays on the A12 this evening following a serious collision on the dual carriageway.

Comment

Firefighters, police and paramedics were all called to a collision on the A12 between junction 25 and 24 (Marks Tey to Kelvedon) involving two vehicles earlier this evening at around 5.15pm.

One casualty was released by firefighters by 6.35pm.

The southbound carriageway was completely blocked but Highways England has now confirmed it is reopened.

Northbound, one lane was also closed between the same two junctions after a vehicle broke down but is now open.

Highways England officers said on Twitter this evening that it was a “serious collision” and urged drivers to plan ahead.

Essex Police has been contacted for further details but was too busy to respond.

Drivers and passengers stuck in stationary traffic took to social media to say they had been sat there for more than an hour.

Did you see what happened, if it is safe to do so please email details here.

Keywords: Twitter United Kingdom

