A12 reopens after three injured during serious A12 crash at Wangford, near Southwold

The A12 has been closed following an accident (Stock photo)

The A12 has reopened following a serious crash, which left three people injured.

Police were called to reports of a collision between a black Nissan Qashqai and a blue Volvo XC70 near Wangford, in north east Suffolk, at around 10.30am this morning.

An ambulance service spokesman said it had been treating three patients, including one with a suspected head injury and another trapped in a car in a ditch.

They were taken to James Paget Hospital in Gorleston by road ambulance, however their injuries are not thought to be life changing.

Three ambulances, a hazardous area response team, rapid response vehicles, the East Anglian Air Ambulance and the fire service were also called to the scene. The road was closed collision investigation took place and for recovery of the vehicles to be arranged, but was reported to have fully reopened in both directions, by 3pm.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have seen either vehicle immediately prior to the collision to call the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference CAD 112 of 19 January.