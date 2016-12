A134 in Long Melford near Bull Lane junction blocked due to crash

The crash happened on the A134.

Two vans have collided on the main road through Long Melford.

Ambulance and police crews were called to the A134 near the Bull Lane junction around 7.45am to reports of a two-vehicle crash.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Constabulary said there appeared to be no serious injuries at this stage.

The road is blocked.

The collision involved a Vauxhall Combo and a Ford Transit.