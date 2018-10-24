A14 driver clocked at 95mph with five-year-old unrestrained in back of car

A motorist was said to be posing a “significant risk” to himself and other road users by driving at 25mph over the speed limit - with a five-year-old unrestrained in the back.

Special constables were conducting speed checks along the A14 at Sproughton, near Ipswich, when they caught the driver at about 3pm on Tuesday, October 23.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team also commented on the incident, Tweeting: “Not only was this driver 25mph over the speed limit on a major route, there was a five-year-old child with no child seat in the back.

“Both factors presenting a significant risk to themselves and other road users.”

Overall, the number of motorists caught by the county’s fixed speed cameras has fallen almost 20% after harsher fines came in last spring.

Despite a reduction in speeding across Suffolk, according to year-on-year figures, police warned too many drivers were continuing to flout the law and put lives at risk.