A143 closed near Ixworth for police investigation after crash between a lorry and an empty horsebox

A crash happened between a horsebox and a HGV on the A143 near Ixworth. Stock image Archant

A horsebox has overturned near Ixworth after a head-on crash involving it and a HGV this evening.

Suffolk Constabulary has closed the A143 between Walsham Road and Stow Lane while a serious collision investigation team works to establish what happened.

The crash happened shortly before 8.10pm today.

A spokesman for the police force said five people were involved in the incident, but they had suffered only minor injuries.

The spokesman added the East of England Ambulance Service had also attended the scene, and there were no horses being transported in the horsebox at the time of the collision.

The HGV is said to have partially left the road as a result of the crash while the horsebox, a long-wheelbase Iveco vehicle and not a trailer being towed, ended up on its roof.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours while the police investigation into the collision takes place.