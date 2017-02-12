A14 eastbound closed at Risby due to crash
17:11 12 February 2017
Archant
A diversion is in place on the A14 while emergency services deal with a single-vehicle collision.
Suffolk Constabulary was called to the eastbound carriageway at Risby around 3.55pm today to reports of crash.
A spokeswoman for the police force said it was not known at this stage if anyone was seriously hurt.
She said: “We don’t know the extent of injuries, we are waiting for an update from the ambulance service.”
Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service are on scene.
The collision involved a black Vauxhall Corsa.
The police spokesman said the crash happened between the off-slip and the on-slip, so it was not causing too many traffic problems.
The road is closed in the area of the crash.
A diversion is in place via the entry and exit slip roads.
Recovery has been arranged for the Corsa.
More information to follow as we get it from the emergency services.