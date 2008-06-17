A14 eastbound near Ipswich closed after crash involving lorry and pedestrian

The scene of the road traffic collision on the A14 at Sproughton junction. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

The eastbound carriageway of the A14 in Ipswich has been closed after a serious crash involving a pedestrian and a lorry.

Emergency services were called at 5.52pm to the eastbound carriageway between junctions 54 for Sproughton Road and 55 for Copdock.

A Suffolk police spokeswoman said the collision happened on the carriageway between a lorry and a pedestrian, and emergency services were at the scene.

The eastbound carriageway has been closed while emergency services are on site.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: “EEAST received a call today at 5.56pm to reports of a serious road traffic collision involving a lorry and a male pedestrian on the A14 near Ipswich.

“A rapid response vehicle and ambulance crew were dispatched to assist the police who were first on scene.”

It is understood that the lorry driver has not suffered any injuries.

A Highways England spokesman said the road was likely to remain closed for several hours while police carried out a collision investigation.

Motorists are being advised there are severe delays in the area, and are being encouraged to use a diversion route put in place by Highways England.

The diversion takes motorists off at junction 52 for Claydon and onto the B1113 southbound through Bramford and Sproughton, before going onto the A1071 eastbound, the A1214 southbound and back onto the A14 at junction 55.

Motorists are being urged to allow extra time for their journey.