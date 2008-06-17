A14 eastbound near Ipswich closed after reported crash involving lorry and pedestrian

The eastbound carriageway of the A14 in Ipswich has been closed after a serious crash reportedly involving a pedestrian and a lorry.

Emergency services were called at 5.52pm to the eastbound carriageway between junctions 54 and 55.

A Suffolk police spokeswoman said the collision was reported to them as involving a lorry and a pedestrian, and emergency services were at the scene.

The eastbound carriageway has been closed while emergency services are at the scene.

Motorists are being advised there are severe delays in the area, and are being encouraged to use an alternative route.