Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

A14 Orwell Bridge clear after three-car crash

14:35 09 January 2017

The crash happened on the Orwell Bridge

The crash happened on the Orwell Bridge

Delays on the A14 eastbound have been caused by a crash on the Orwell Bridge.

9 Comments

Emergency services were called at 9.15am to reports that three cars had been involved in a collision near the Shell garage.

A Suffolk police spokeswoman said one person has reported a neck injury and the slow lane on the eastbound carriageway is blocked.

The incident involved a red Peugeot 207, a grey Jeep Grand Cherokee and a black Nissan Duke.

The road was clear by 2.30pm.

Keywords: Suffolk police

9 comments

  • Nope, don't blame the cameras. Until the PCC gets a fairer deal from central government the £1.2 million of fines generated a year from these cameras is helping fund the police force. We should be grateful.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Ipswich Entrepreneur

    Tuesday, January 10, 2017

  • Amsterdam81 - The fact is Grange Farm should be linked to the rest of Kesgrave instead of a busway, second it should be linked to Foxhall Rd to allow exit to the A12A14 at the Foxhall Rd roundabout, instead of all having to go on to the Kesgrave Rd. But hey whoever thought people on Grange Farm would want to get to the A14.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    The Ginge

    Monday, January 9, 2017

  • Probably explains the traffic jam on the A1214 though Kesgrave this morning. The need for a further access road off Grange Farm remains if SCC are not able to reduce the traffic on Main Rd Kesgrave.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    amsterdam81

    Monday, January 9, 2017

  • As i said before the speed reduction . It will cause bunching which causes more accidents but less serious as the speed is lower. The reason there were lots of accidents is because there is a huge volume of traffic using it as there is NO alternative.....simple answer but i won't waste my breath.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Poppys Dad

    Monday, January 9, 2017

  • Northern Bypass, it was always said that the cameras would make no difference. The accidents happen because of the poor design of that part of the A14, you need a longer slip roads for the Nacton Jct and the Shell Garage. But as always the only solution when you depend on 1 road for connections is to build some redundancy in the system, build a 2nd road of a duel carriageway around northern Ipswich with proper slip road junctions, replace the roundabouts in Martlesham on the A12 and you cure the problem. Its not hard, its not difficult apart from 200 people in villages living on the fringe of northern Ipswich wanting to hold 250,000 to ransom.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    The Ginge

    Monday, January 9, 2017

  • So the Shell garage is now being blamed for Eastbound crashes? But regardless, the crash situation around the bridge seems a lot worse than before the cameras went in despite what the Star and their fairy stories about no accidents might have you believe.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    McLean

    Monday, January 9, 2017

  • Again , same spot that's yet another crash AFTER the cameras were installed .Northern bypass now .

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Macke

    Monday, January 9, 2017

  • Shell garage Orwell bridge ! Enough said .

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    deeber

    Monday, January 9, 2017

  • wow those cameras have really helped................really helped to increase accidents it seems, week after week now we have major delays

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    john

    Monday, January 9, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Police investigate whether phone found in Mildenhall is linked to search for Corrie McKeague

10 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Corrie CCTV Screen

Police are investigating whether a mobile phone discovered in the Mildenhall area is linked to the search for missing airman Corrie McKeague.

Woodhall Primary School, Sudbury, latest to join growing Samuel Ward Academy Trust as expansion continues

10:00 Matt Reason
Woodhall Community Primary School in Sudbury celebrates becoming part of Samuel Ward Academy Trust

A headteacher has spoken of his delight after his Suffolk primary school became latest member of a growing and highly-rated academy trust.

‘Smash and grab’ raid at Aldeburgh’s High Street Co-op

09:50 Adam Howlett
Aldeburgh High Street

Police are investigating a ‘smash and grab’ burglary at the Co-op store in Aldeburgh High Street.

Savills lettings administrator admits stealing around £16,000 from her Suffolk employer

08:00 Colin Adwent
Woman admits stealing cash from employer

A 51-year-old woman has admitted embezzling around £16,000 from her former employer over a period of five-and-a-half years.

Suffolk County Council rejects call for 20mph zone outside school in Woodbridge Road, Ipswich

09:25 Jason Noble
A 20 mph zone is going to be created outside St Helens Primary School on Woodbridge Road.

Highways bosses at Suffolk County Council have said that a section of Woodbridge Road outside St Helen’s Primary School in Ipswich is not eligible for a 20mph zone – despite a petition with more than 1,000 signatures backing the plan.

Suffolk sculptor’s David Bowie portrait to show at Beccles film screening on anniversary of death

09:02 Andrew Hirst
Saxmundham based artist Stephen Hicklin with his portrait sculpture of David Bowie

A Suffolk sculptor’s tribute to the late, great David Bowie is being shown at a film screening taking place on today’s anniversary of his death.

Dramatic photos of car fire in Ipswich

08:24 Adam Howlett
The scene of a car fire in Saturn Road in Ipswich. Photo by KJ Spear

These dramatic pictures were taken early this morning of a car fire in Ipswich.

Most read

‘Smash and grab’ raid at Aldeburgh’s High Street Co-op

Aldeburgh High Street

Dramatic photos of car fire in Ipswich

The scene of a car fire in Saturn Road in Ipswich. Photo by KJ Spear

Savills lettings administrator admits stealing around £16,000 from her Suffolk employer

Woman admits stealing cash from employer

Updated: Arrest made after man stabbed in Suffolk street

Lowestoft Alma Road Stabbing Incident on the 09/01/17. Photo by Mick Howes

Last phase of original Travel Ipswich scheme finally gets under way

Redevelopment begins on Queen Street in Ipswich.

Updated: Man dies after suffering from breathing problems near Jack’s Cafe in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich

Hadleigh Road.

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Winners of Lincon City v Ipswich Town replay will host Brighton in FA Cup Fourth Round

The FA Cup trophy

‘Smash and grab’ raid at Aldeburgh’s High Street Co-op

Aldeburgh High Street

Monday verdict: From unity to discord in 18 months – what a sad state of affairs for Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy at Portman Road for the FA Cup match with Lincoln City. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Commuter’s ‘journey from hell’ after freight train breaks down delaying services from London to Ipswich

Greater Anglia trains through Ipswich were affected by delays

Former social club next to vacated EADT and Ipswich Star offices to become town houses

Social Club, Lower Brook Street, Ipswich.

Last phase of original Travel Ipswich scheme finally gets under way

Redevelopment begins on Queen Street in Ipswich.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24