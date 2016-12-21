Partly Cloudy

A14 Orwell Bridge reopens after seven vehicles involved in two crashes

17:14 21 December 2016

Orwell Bridge (stock image).

Orwell Bridge (stock image).

The A14 Orwell Bridge westbound has reopened after seven vehicles were involved in two crashes, causing travel misery across Ipswich during the evening rush hour on Wednesday.

Comment

Four vehicles were involved in a collision on the bridge westbound at 4.20pm and another three vehicles were involved in a separate crash “about 50ft away” just under 10 minutes later, police said.

There were no serious injuries and vehicles were able to pass in the inside lane, a force spokesman added.

The crashes caused another evening of rush hour disruption. Long delays were reported between the Nacton and Wherstead interchanges, as well as in and around Ipswich.

The Orwell Bridge westbound reopened at 6.30pm.

It comes just days after Suffolk County Council, police and other community leaders discussed the impact of the Orwell Bridge closing. The bridge was not closed during Wednesday’s incident.

Tributes pour in for mother and daughter killed in Braintree house fire

55 minutes ago Emily Townsend and Will Lodge
The Kordaszewska family. Alina (far right) and Emilia (front left), who have been named locally, died in a house fire last night.

Floral tributes line a wall outside a home where a mother and daughter lost their lives in a house fire last night.

Gallery: Hurricane Katie and stunning animals - your iwitness photos from March

11 minutes ago Sam Dawes
Six hours after Hurricane Katie subsided. Picture: Parrish Colman Photography

We now reach March in our iwitness review of the year, looking back at the best photos from around Suffolk.

Felixstowe beach hut owners’ protests delays big rent rise for at least a year

12 minutes ago Richard Cornwell
Beach huts at Old Felixstowe. PHOTO: Janice Poulson

Beach hut owners are facing a 3.25% rent increase next year for their seaside retreats – because huge opposition to radical changes to licences has delayed plans for a 10% rise.

Man hit on head from behind and robbed of cash in Jaywick

22 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Police are appealing for information

A man was hit on the head from behind and robbed of a large amount of cash in Jaywick near Clacton yesterday morning.

Two more arrests in connection with Foundation Street stabbings brings total to seven

55 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Scene of the double stabbing in Foundation Street, Ipswich.

Two more men have been arrested in connection to a double stabbing in Ipswich on Sunday bringing the total number of arrests to seven.

Deck the halls! Check out our festive picture of the day.

58 minutes ago Connor McLoone
Droplets on glass reflecting a holly sprig. By Phil Stearn.

Through our iwitness24 site, readers are able to share their photos of Suffolk’s top beauty spots, of landmarks and of some of our amazing wildlife in action.

Police officer returning to duty after helping at fatal Braintree fire is attacked

58 minutes ago Will Lodge
Police at the scene of the fatal house fire in South Street, Braintree, while investigations continue. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown

A policeman who stopped to help an injured man after helping at the scene of a double fatal house fire was attacked by two men.

